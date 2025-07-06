Avengers: Doomsday's First Footage Is Now Online

The first-ever Avengers: Doomsday is now online, allowing fans to dip their toes in the upcoming Marvel Studios team-up. The MCU's next Avengers movie is set to hit theater screens next December, bringing together a new set of heroes (including Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and various members of the new-to-the-franchise superhero teams the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts). With Doomsday production ongoing, it could be some time before fans get a proper trailer, but that has not stopped Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios brass from teasing the movie.

Footage of Avengers: Doomsday has made its way online, following the digital release of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. Jake Schreier's new MCU epic technically featured the first scene released from the upcoming Avengers movie with its "Fantastic Four ship" post-credit scene. That means that, despite Doomsday still being over a year away, eager audience members can get a taste of what is to come in the Florence Pugh-led blockbuster.

Marvel Studios

Following Thunderbolts*' digital release on Tuesday, July 1, that movie's post-credits stinger was quickly posted online.

This meant that fans who did not get the chance to see the movie in theaters can now watch its previously theater-exclusive Avengers Doomsday tease in the comfort of their own home.

Marvel Studios

The Thunderbolts* stinger featured the New Avengers team sitting around their New York City homebase, setting up a conflict with Sam Wilson (Mackie) over the use of the Avengers name and the emergence of a Fantastic Four-branded ship that seems to have arrived from another reality.

After Thunderbolts*' original theatrical release, fans were quick to point out just how Doomsday-coded the post-credit scene seemed to be, suspecting that it could potentially be a sequence pulled straight from the new movie.

Marvel Studios

Director Jake Schreier confirmed these suspicions, telling Entertainment Weekly, "That is a scene from [Doomsday]:"

"I don't know if I'm going to get shot by a sniper. That is a scene from ['Doomsday'], so in theory [yes]. Now, things can change, as they do in the Marvel world, but as currently constituted, you were watching a small hint of that film."

See the full Thunderbolts* post-credit scene here:

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. The latest movie adventure for Earth's Mightiest Heroes will see classic MCU characters like Captain Americ and Thor join forces with legacy Marvel heroes from across the Multiverse (i.e., Patrick Stewart's Proffesor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto) as they take on the terrifying Doctor Doom (played by returning Marvel star Robery Downey Jr.

The movie will again be directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. It will also set up the Multiverse Saga-capping Avengers: Secret Wars, which is due out on December 17, 2027.

When Will Fans See More of Avengers 5?

While the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene is an exciting aperitif for fans ravenous for Avengers: Doomsday footage, it is hard to argue it is on the same level as something like a full-fledged Doomsday trailer.

Sadly, it looks as though it will be some time before audiences get any more meaningful looks at the upcoming film. With the movie's release pushed back from May to December 2026, a first trailer release will likely have been moved from sometime late this year to midway through 2026.

That is not to say there is no hope for more new footage before then, though. Given how connected to Doomsday the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie is reportedly said to be, there is a chance that film also goes the Thunderbolts* route, including a scene from the new Avengers film as its post-credits sequence.

Some have speculated that the First Steps stinger could see the opposite side of the exciting Thunderbolts* end-cap, showing who exactly is on that Fantastic Four-branded rocket that has come hurdling toward Earth and perhaps revealing that it is not actually Marvel's First Family but the dastardly Doctor Doom.