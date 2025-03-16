Daredevil: Born Again's EXACT Time Jump from Netflix Show Gets Confirmed by Showrunner

The team behind Daredevil: Born Again set in stone exactly how after Netflix's Daredevil Season 3 it takes place within the MCU.

After years of confusion and mystery, during the press tour for Echo, Marvel Studios officially confirmed Netflix's Defenders Saga to be canon with the greater MCU. While those shows included brief mentions of the greater universe, that favor had not been returned in other Marvel Studios movies or Disney+ shows yet.

Following that move, the only real question about shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones was exactly when the events of those stories fell in line with the rest of MCU history.

When Is Daredevil: Born Again Set on the MCU Timeline?

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane gave an MCU timeline update for Netflix's Defenders Saga.

When asked about tying this series back to the Netflix show by IGN, Scardapane discussed the team's mission to "take all of what happened to these characters and push it forward seven years:"

"It was absolutely Job 1, the idea being…we were all huge fans of the old show, it set the template. But what we wanted to do is take all of what happened to these characters and push it forward seven years. Everybody’s older and should be wiser, and maybe some people are, maybe they’re not, and we wanted to take the world and keep it moving and go the next step."

With "more resources" and "a bigger pallet" working with Marvel Studios instead of the now-extinct Marvel Television (not to be confused with Marvel Studios' Marvel Television branch), the team is now able to give Daredevil's on-screen story all of the attention needed:

"So it was very calculated, both in terms of the look, in terms of the storytelling, in terms of the characters for this to be a continuance plus, to use the Marvel term. We now have the ability to tell stories a little differently than then, we have more resources, we have a bigger pallet, and it was the idea of taking that and pushing it forward seven years. And, as you know, by the first two episodes, the central dilemma and conflict is much larger now."

Based on these quotes, Daredevil: Born Again officially takes place seven years after the end of Netflix's Daredevil Season 3. It also lines up with the real-world timeline, as Daredevil Season 3 dropped in 2018 while Daredevil: Born Again kicked off its release schedule on Disney+ in March 2025.

How Daredevil Connects to Daredevil: Born Again

Following a creative overhaul in 2023 and 2024, Marvel Studios made the favorable decision to ensure Netflix's Defenders Saga took place within the MCU continuity. After multiple other MCU appearances from both Daredevil and Kingpin in the Multiverse Saga, this news came as a relief to longtime MCU fans.

This was reconfirmed right away in Episode 1 thanks to Wilson Bethel's long-awaited return as Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye. That also delivered one of the most tragic moments in MCU history as he seemingly took out Matt Murdock's best friend and firm partner, Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson.

This is set to continue as the series moves into its last six episodes thanks to Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin being elected as the Mayor of New York City, which is only going to lead to more trouble.

While the rest of this season is still being laid out week by week, Daredevil: Born Again is already confirmed for a second season with characters like Foggy set to make shocking comebacks.

Additionally, upcoming episodes are set to feature Jon Bernthal's return as the Punisher, marking his first appearance in the MCU since his own solo series ended in 2019. Now, the wait continues for more of the MCU's Defenders-based heroes and villains to join the party.

The first three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.