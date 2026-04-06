Daredevil: Born Again's Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel hinted at the true motives behind his character's act of redemption in Season 2. At the climax of Born Again's Season 2 premiere, Charlie Cox's vigilante took on officers from Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) to free his friend, Cherry. During the incident, Cherry almost suffered a heart attack, giving Matt Murdock trauma-fueled flashbacks to Foggy Nelson's death in Season 1. While that left him vulnerable to a beat-down and unmasking by the AVTF, he was, surprisingly, saved by Bullseye, who tossed in one of his signature blades marked with, "You're welcome."

Marvel Television

The Direct spoke exclusively with Benjamin Poindexter (Bullseye) actor Wilson Bethel while promoting Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Imperfect Women. The actor explained that Bullseye's "main mission now is killing the Fisks," putting his motivations somewhat in line with Daredevil, even if the Man Without Fear is seeking a less murderous solution:

The Direct: "Why does Poindexter save Daredevil at the start of Season 2?" Bethel: "I think it's [that] his main mission now is killing the Fisks. And they just happen to be on parallel [tracks]. I mean, obviously Matt doesn't want to kill them, but he wants to, you know, put them out of commission or whatever."

Bethel described this loose alliance between Bullseye and Daredevil with the common saying, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend:"

"So the fact that they are on a shared—they have a shared objective. I mean, you know, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So that's where they start the season. Obviously, it is a really fun place for us to see these two very different characters."

Marvel Studios previously teased that Bullseye's redemption is looming in Born Again Season 2, despite him killing Foggy Nelson last year.

Coming Up Next on Bullseye's Daredevil: Born Again Redemption

Marvel Television

As Jon Bernthal's Punisher skips out on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Marvel Television looks to be positioning Wilson Bethel's Bullseye into a similar role. Of course, Daredevil has far more beef with Benjamin Poindexter than Frank Castle, but they will likely face the same moral dilemmas in how to handle Wilson Fisk.

Interestingly, Bullseye's sights in Season 2, Episode 2 seemed to be more on Vanessa Fisk than the New York mayor himself. This follows how Vanessa used Bullseye to have Foggy killed in Season 1, leaving him severely injured and in prison and possibly with a score to settle across the coming episodes.

Granted, Bullseye may not exactly be eager to work with Daredevil in Season 2, instead seeing a loose alliance as a necessity in taking down the Fisks. After all, Daredevil is the face and driving force of the growing rebellion against them, meaning Poindexter may see him as the path to getting the kill he hopes for.

Also in Episode 2, "Shoot the Moon," Poindexter went to the same church that once helped Daredevil, initially looking for Sister Maggie, but, upon learning of her absence, turned to penance. While only time will tell how legitimate Bullseye's hopes of a second chance are, it would be surprising if he gave up the killing.

Many argued that Bullseye was the standout of Netflix's Daredevil Season 2 and Born Again Season 1, and his reign looks set to continue this season. Some even expressed hope that Bethel's Bullseye would lead his own Disney+ Special Presentation after The Punisher: One Last Kill.