Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Confirms Fate Of Another Netflix Character

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 2 confirmed the fate of a longtime character from Netflix's Daredevil, and it explains why she is absent in Disney+'s reimagined continuation. Netflix's Daredevil Season 3 introduced Sister Maggie as a key supporting character with close ties to Matt Murdock, playing a major role in nursing him back to health after his near-death experience at the end of the Defenders crossover event.

While Sister Maggie might seem to be a minor character at first, Season 3 confirmed that Maggie is Matt Murdock's real, biological mother, cementing her importance in Daredevil's life. While Sister Maggie is still nowhere to be found in Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, Episode 2 confirmed that she is still alive after a priest told Bullseye that she is on "a sabbatical year in Rome:"

Dex Poindexter: "There is a nun who works here? Sister Maggie, I think." Priest: "Yes, she's on a sabbatical year in Rome."

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It is unknown why Bullseye is looking for Sister Maggie, but it's possible he's seeking her as leverage to get Matt Murdock to agree to work with him in the ongoing fight against Mayor Fisk and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Marvel Television

Sister Maggie (portrayed by Joanne Whalley) is a strong-willed nun at Clinton Church who had a brief relationship with Jack Murdock, leading to her unexpected pregnancy. Maggie was struggling with postpartum depression, prompting her to abandon the family when Matt was a baby and later enter the convent.

Netflix

Maggie learned Matt Murdock's secret identity in Daredevil Season 3, Episode 1, and even made all the nuns swear to secrecy about it. Maggie and Matt Murdock's dynamic is emotionally complex because Matt sees her as a source of deep abandonment after she left them when he was a child.

Sister Maggie's confirmed status leaves room for her to possibly return in future installments of Daredevil: Born Again, such as the already-confirmed Season 3.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET.

Why Sister Maggie Should Return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Sister Maggie is definitely one of the most emotionally resonant characters in Daredevil's on-screen journey, and a return for the character in Season 3 is ideal because Matt Murdock needs an emotional anchor to latch onto, especially after being pushed to the brink due to Foggy Nelson's death.

It remains to be seen how Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will resolve the ongoing rivalry between Matt Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk, but it's safe to assume that Matt would need someone like Sister Maggie (his mother) to be a source of strength and help him reconnect with his Catholic faith amid his complex journey.

There is also a dangerous precedent if Sister Maggie returns in future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again because she could be an easy and highly personal target for Fisk and other villains who would want to break Daredevil's will. If Sister Maggie were to die in the future, it would definitely push Matt into an even darker, more tormented place.