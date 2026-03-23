New MCU Photo Spoils the End of a 7-Year Long Kingpin Vs. Daredevil Fight Streak

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s latest promo confirmed an imminent one-on-one clash between Wilson Fisk and Daredevil, officially breaking a longstanding Marvel streak for the street-level franchise. The rivalry between Daredevil and Kingpin escalated into brutal heights in Netflix’s Daredevil, with Season 1 establishing how much of a formidable physical threat Fisk really is. While Murdock managed to win at the end of Season 1, the Season 3 finale showcased the much-awaited rematch between Fisk and Murdock (with an added inclusion of Bullseye) in an all-out brawl.

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The Season 3 clash between Fisk and Murdock ended with the latter once again winning, forcing Fisk to return to prison quietly in exchange for not exposing Vanessa’s crimes. This fight was highlighted in Daredevil Season 3, Episode 13, in October 2018. While Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 featured the returns of both Daredevil and Kingpin, they never really went head-to-head in a physical brawl, but Season 2 will change that.

An official promo for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 confirmed that Daredevil and Kingpin will once again engage in a physical fight at some point in the upcoming batch of episodes, officially breaking a seven-year streak between the two bitter MCU rivals.

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The promo showed Kingpin and Daredevil charging at each other, with both characters seemingly going all-in to "save" New York in their own way.

Netflix

This rematch is significant because it finally breaks a long drought in one of the MCU’s most beloved rivalries. What makes their showdowns compelling is that they are deeply personal and emotionally charged, leading to an all-out battle between Matt Murdock’s quiet intensity and Kingpin’s explosive, dominant rage.

Fans can watch the official promo below:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 24.

Who Will Win Between Daredevil & Kingpin?

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It’s worth noting that the clash between Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has escalated the stakes more than those seen in the Netflix series. Whoever wins the fight could gain the upper hand in controlling the future of New York.

As Mayor of New York, Fisk is more calculated and dominant because of the sheer political power he wields. He believes he is invincible, which makes him all the more dangerous. In Season 1, Fisk even crushed a man’s skull with his bare hands, proving that he is not someone to be messed with.

However, Daredevil has an advantage because he knows he can beat Fisk (he has done so twice). Murdock’s precision and skill are proven tools in outsmarting Fisk’s brute force.

At this stage, it’s hard to pinpoint who will be the clear winner of the battle between these rivals. If Murdock wins, there is no chance he would cross the line to kill Fisk, given his moral core. By not killing Fisk, it seems that it will be like the ending of Daredevil Season 3 all over again, where a door is open for the Kingpin to return and scheme against his enemies in the years to come.

For Murdock to truly win, he needs to dig deep and expose who Kingpin really is, while also finding a way for other higher political figures to align with him and back him in forcing Kingpin to step down as Mayor and free New Yorkers from his sinister regime.