Sadie Sink’s Reported Next MCU Movie After Spider-Man Isn’t What We Expected

After Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sadie Sink's next "major" MCU role is reportedly right around the corner. The 24-year-old actress of Stranger Things fame will make her superhero debut on July 31 in Brand New Day, although Marvel Studios is keeping her character's identity under wraps. The web-slinging blockbuster's first trailer hinted that Sink's character has mind-bending powers, while almost every rumor has indicated she is playing the X-Men hero Jean Grey.

According to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Sadie Sink will play a "major" role in Avengers: Secret Wars, set for release in December 2027. Previous rumors have indicated that her Brand New Day co-stars, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, will join her for the Multiversal romp.

Fans have heard before that Sink is joining Avengers 6's massive cast, but this is the first time that her second MCU role has been described as major. This may be the strongest sign yet that Marvel Studios will use Secret Wars to tee up key players for the next saga, including the rebooted X-Men cast.

Beyond Phase 6 and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios reportedly has big plans for Sink to be the "main character" of Marvel Studios' third saga. As the X-Men are about to become the MCU's next great focus, it makes complete sense for Jean Grey to front the next era alongside whoever lands the coveted Cyclops role.

If the Brand New Day star is filling the Jean Grey void in the next Avengers blockbusters, that may explain why Fox's telepath actress Famke Janssen was one of the only OG X-Men who weren't asked back for Doomsday. After all, Marvel Studios seems to be limiting itself to one actor per X-Man in Doomsday and Secret Wars, with no sign of the younger First Class cast getting involved yet.

Why Sadie Sink's Avengers: Secret Wars Role Is Pivotal to Marvel Studios' Future

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's heroic cast is missing out on Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps in part due to overlapping filming schedules and timeline events. Given that unfortunate logistical obstacle, it's encouraging to see that they will still get to shine opposite other beloved MCU superheroes in Avengers: Secret Wars.

For many reasons, the Multiverse Saga has failed to get audiences quite as invested in a new cast of leading superheroes. Marvel Studios seems eager to get ahead of the game before the MCU's third saga by using its biggest Phase 6 movies to introduce figures, like Sadie Sink, who will soon front the franchise.

For the time being, Sink, if she actually is playing Jean Grey, is the only member of the rebooted X-Men to be cast, at least publicly. For the Jake Schreier-helmed reboot to be ready for a 2028 release, the rest will need to be cast well before Secret Wars hits theaters, opening the doors to cameos from other new heroes.

Many have speculated that Doomsday will climax with Doctor Doom creating Battleworld, a patchwork reality from the Multiverse's remnants in which he rules, while a few remember the old status quo. One has to wonder if Brand New Day's ending could somehow explain their absence from Doomsday and tee them up to be among the lucky few who remember and are charged with restoring reality.