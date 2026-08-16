Supergirl's Post-Credits Decision Makes DC History

DC Studios' historic decision for Supergirl's post-credits scenes is expected to mean good things moving forward for James Gunn's DCU. Almost two years after Gunn kicked off his new DCU in late 2024, the franchise has had mixed results on the big screen and HBO Max. Often compared to the MCU (which James Gunn played a big part in building), one topic that comes up is DC's post-credits scenes.

DC Studios' Supergirl became the first movie in the DCU to not include a mid-credits scene or a post-credits scene upon its debut in June 2026. The franchise started with Creature Commandos in December 2024, whose finale featured a funny scene showing Eric Frankenstein surviving his brutal injuries and recovering while being nursed by an old woman.

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After that, 2025's Superman included a mid-credits moment in which Superman and Krypto looked out at Earth from the moon, while the post-credits scene featured Superman and Mr. Terrific discussing a building that had been put back incorrectly.

A couple of months later, Peacemaker Season 2 ended with a couple of comedic moments: one was a flashback to Rick Flag pitching the Salvation planet, and the other showed more of John Economos' comedic improvising from earlier in the episode to distract ARGUS.

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Many view this decision not to include a post-credits scene for Supergirl as smart, as it avoids prematurely setting up plot points that will not be paid off in the near future. This is something that has happened more than once in the MCU, by comparison, and it may indicate that DC is more focused on current movies and shows than on setting up bigger upcoming projects.

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Gunn also previously spoke with ScreenRant about his feelings on post-credits scenes, believing that the ones he made that people liked the best "were the stupid ones." Specifically, he pointed out Howard the Duck's cameo at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy and Stan Lee's moment with the Watchers at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He also commented on Marvel setting up things in these scenes "that never pay off," wanting to make sure that everything his franchise sets up will get paid off eventually.

As of writing, Gunn is busy filming Man of Tomorrow and has multiple other DC movies and TV shows in development. However, the release schedule following Man of Tomorrow's July 9, 2027, debut is still being worked out behind the scenes.

The DCU's Post-Credits Scenes Future

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While future DCU movies and TV shows are not confirmed to all feature mid or post-credits scenes, this practice is not being ignored as the franchise expands.

Notably, the DCU is slowly building toward a new Justice League lineup, with movies for heroes like Wonder Woman and Batman already in varying stages of development. DC Studios could certainly replicate some of what Marvel did for the Avengers in those movies by teasing certain heroes who may not have close ties to one another in upcoming solo films.

Additionally, new corners of the specific universe could be broached upon as well, especially after Supergirl opened the door to adventures taking place away from Earth. This could be seen in projects like this year's Lanterns, which has cosmic ties to its main characters while being completely set on the DCU's main planet.

While the post-credits scenes (or lack thereof) are impossible to predict, fans remain eager to see what the rest of DC's official schedule will look like in the coming years and find out how the greater universe will be fleshed out on screen.