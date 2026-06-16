DC Studios Boss Gives First Official Update On DCU Justice League Movie Plans

Sadly, the DCU's Justice League reboot isn't coming anytime soon, according to its co-leader, Peter Safran. James Gunn's DCU isn't even two years in yet, but there are already over a dozen Justice League members on the table, and many are eager to know when the studio's first Avengers-esque Justice League crossover will happen. Almost nine years have passed since the DCEU's disastrous Justice League movie hit theaters in 2017, which was followed by Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max four years later, leading to a much better reception.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently attended Brazil's Supergirl fan event and spoke with Good Nerd, who asked him when the DCU's rebooted Justice League movie will finally happen. While Safran noted their awareness that "eventually you head in that direction," he was clear that the team is currently just focused on "those projects [that they've] announced" already:

"We know eventually you head in that direction, but we really are just talking about those projects that we’ve announced, and those projects that we've announced."

That certainly pours cold water on fans' fiery hopes to see the Justice League assemble in live-action again anytime soon. The DCU co-lead explained that they are "not in any rush" to unite the seven and "want to do it well:"

"But in terms of what goes on beyond [the upcoming DCU slate] we'll talk about that when the time is right. But it's really important for us, like with anything, to get the scripts right, to get the story right, we're not in any rush, we want to do it right, we want to do it well."

Safran's comments mark the first official word from DC Studios' leadership on the status of a Justice League reboot movie. While Gunn has been open that "there is no Justice League (yet) in the DCU," with the Justice Gang filling that void for now, he has never directly spoken on a potential reboot project.

The DCU's Justice League Isn't Coming Anytime Soon (And That's Fine)

DC Studios

Many fans have grown convinced that Man of Tomorrow is a Justice League movie in disguise. The DCU sequel's cast already includes three of the team's key members, including David Corenswet's Superman, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, but that's not quite enough to call it a Justice League.

While there have been rumors that Andor star Adria Arjona is secretly playing Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow, and that Gunn may have already cast the DCU's Martian Manhunter, that still wouldn't be enough to call it a Justice League.

Members like Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern, and Aquaman have often been traded out for other DC heroes in past adaptations, but the likes of Batman and a version of The Flash are typically considered non-negotiables for the founders.

DC Studios will need those heroes on the table before it can finally consider a true Justice League reboot, and that moment is likely still some time away. The upcoming Wonder Woman reboot won't be ready until at least 2028, The Brave and the Bold probably won't arrive to introduce Batman before 2029, and there's still no sign of when The Flash or Aquaman will appear.

Even looking optimistically, the DCU won't be ready to assemble the Justice League in its own ensemble reboot until 2030 at the earliest. By that point, a decade will have passed since Zack Snyder's Justice League premiered on HBO Max, hopefully enough time for fans to be ready for a new interpretation.

Regardless, DC Studios is making it clear that it is in no rush to assemble the Justice League, as the focus right now remains on world-building, introducing major players, telling great stories, and growing an audience. Only once those pieces all fall into place will a Justice League movie likely become a priority.

Fans will naturally be eager to see whether Gunn takes the Justice League Unlimited route with the team, assembling every major superhero from his DCU, or keeps things small with a classic roster of seven. Perhaps Man of Tomorrow will lay the groundwork for Superman to assemble a new team that will one day become the Justice League, possibly with some clues to who will sign on.