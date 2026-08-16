It's Official: James Gunn's DCU Chooses Its Next Major Setting After Metropolis and Krypton

James Gunn's DCU is set to introduce its next major setting in its upcoming HBO Max series, expanding the franchise's major locations beyond Metropolis and Krypton. DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters established the idea that place is as important as character. Superman showcased Metropolis as a vibrant city of tomorrow, full of an artsy aesthetic and a hopeful vibe, while Supergirl highlighted the DCU's cosmic side, filled with grit and a more isolated feel.

The DCU is set to expand that philosophy further. With the arrival of Lanterns, James Gunn's DCU plants its newest flag in an unexpected corner of the map in the quiet small town of Rushville, Nebraska, confirming that it is the primary setting of the series.

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Set to release on HBO Max on August 16, Lanterns will unite veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and newcomer John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they investigate a mysterious murder at a local football stadium, an incident bound to have major implications for Earth (and potentially across the wider DCU).

Using Rushville as a main setting aligns with James Gunn and Peter Safran's approach of establishing distinct, character-defining locations across the DCU, mixing iconic comic locales like Metropolis and Gotham with unexpected, grounded places that feel authentic. By planting Lanterns in a quiet Nebraska town rather than another famed city or cosmic stronghold, the DCU expands its map in surprising ways.

The Main Locations of New DCU Projects Set the Stage for a Richer Universe

Gotham City - Clayface

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Clayface will show the first live-action look at Gotham City after the setting made its animated debut in Creature Commandos Season 1. Directed by James Watkins and releasing on October 23, the film will carefully establish the DCU's version of Gotham, which is expected to be visually and tonally distinct from Matt Reeves' The Batman continuity.

Clayface's trailer already wove in major references to Batman and Gotham lore, including teases of the Joker, Harley Quinn, Zatanna, and Dick Grayson (the future Robin). These details do more than nod to the comics; they help paint Gotham itself as a fully realized setting within the DCU.

The timing is ideal as it lays essential groundwork ahead of the expected arrival of The Brave and the Bold, which will bring Batman and Damian Wayne into the shared universe and deepen this iconic city's role.

Metropolis - Man of Tomorrow

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After being a central location in 2025's Superman, Metropolis is being pushed to the forefront once more in Man of Tomorrow. Hitting theaters on July 9, 2027, James Gunn's follow-up features Superman and Lex Luthor's unexpected alliance as they try to defeat Brainiac and his impending invasion.

Given the high-stakes nature of Brainiac's arrival, Metropolis is expected to become a battleground, placing its bustling streets and everyday citizens directly in the path of destruction. The city that first embodied the DCU's hopeful "city of tomorrow" energy now faces its greatest test (even more dangerous than the pocket universe fiasco spearheaded by Lex Luthor in Superman).

The continued focus on Metropolis also sets the stage for further exploration in the upcoming Jimmy Olsen series, ensuring the iconic metropolis remains a cornerstone of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

What's interesting about Metropolis' continued inclusion is that the Jimmy Olsen series will offer a distinct look at Superman's home city, focusing on smaller, less world-ending stories while framing the city as a living urban landscape that can magnify street-level adventures.

New Genesis/Apokolips - Mister Miracle

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Mister Miracle, a DCU series introducing the franchise's historic superhero, will feature two iconic DC locations: New Genesis and Apokolips, offering fans their first look at these cosmic settings. These twin worlds will not only define the series but are expected to play a significantly larger role across James Gunn's shared universe going forward.

New Genesis is the utopian homeworld of the New Gods, a lush planet filled with forests and grasslands, and home to the floating city of Supertown, ruled by the benevolent Highfather. In the cosmos, it stands as a beacon of peace and enlightenment.

Apokolips, meanwhile, is a nightmarish dystopia covered in first pits ruled by Darkseid. The two planets have been locked in an ancient, eternal war that forms the mythic backbone of Jack Kirby's Fourth World, and their introduction in Mister Miracle marks a major expansion of the DCU's cosmic map.

Themyscira - Wonder Woman & Paradise Lost

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While it remains unknown whether the DCU's Paradise Lost will move forward under the DC Studios umbrella, anticipation for the series endures. The upcoming Wonder Woman-adjacent show is set to feature Themyscira (aka Paradise Island) as its central location, offering fans an in-depth look at the politics and drama of the Amazons' society before Diana Prince's arrival.

Paradise Lost is expected to explore the island's genesis, intricate power struggles, and cultural traditions. By doing so, Themyscira is set to join Metropolis, Gotham, and other major DCU locations as a fully realized setting, proving that Chapter One: Gods and Monsters treats place as every bit as important as the characters who inhabit it.