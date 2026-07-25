DC Studios revealed the first look at its lead animated superhero, who has ties to DC's most powerful villain, Darkseid. James Gunn's DC reboot began with the arrival of Creature Commandos, which served as an entry point to the new universe. The 2024 adult animated series introduced a new shared continuity, re-establishing key elements such as Amanda Waller's operations and a world where monsters and metahumans coexist with larger-than-life heroes. Creature Commandos proved that animation would be a strong anchor of the DCU, leading to the expansion of the DCU with the arrival of another animated series: Mister Miracle.

At the 2026 Annecy Festival, DC Studios officially unveiled the first look at the finalized animated visual design for the titular Mister Miracle and Big Barda in the upcoming DCU series.

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The updated design of Scott Free featured a different helmet shape, with a more angular, more stylized silhouette. Given that this was only pulled from an official outdoor banner, a more detailed look at Mister Miracle will be unveiled in motion in the series, but this suggests a more refined aesthetic that has the potential to stand out.

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As for Big Barda, she has a noticeably different helmet design, with more dramatic horns and different armor proportions.

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In June 2025, James Gunn's DC Studios (via comic book artist Mitch Gerads) revealed the first look at the Mister Miracle series, and the updated design seen at the 2026 Annecy Festival confirmed that the previous design was promotional art and not the final visual design.

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The updated design for Mister Miracle and Big Barda embraces the more stylized aesthetic while refining the characters for animation. Many seem to argue that it's closer to what the style seen in Creature Commandos, indicating that James Gunn's DC Studios is locking in a distinctive house style for the DCU's adult animation slate.

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Scott Free will officially debut as the DCU's 7th lead superhero in Mister Miracle, joining the likes of Superman, Peacemaker, and Supergirl. Scott is the son of Highfather, the ruler of New Genesis. Although he was born into royalty, Scott was part of a trade to Apokolips, in which he was exchanged for Orion.

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As a New God, Scott eventually became the greatest escape artist in the DC Universe, with his abilities stemming from his powerful physiology, extensive training on Apokolips, and mastery of advanced technology.

Scott's original design from DC Comics is bold and colorful, embracing an aesthetic in line with Jack Kirby's Fourth World style. While the new animated version keeps the core red-and-green color scheme and circular yellow accents, it modernizes them with a much more graphic-novel approach.

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Meanwhile, Big Barda is a powerful New God, originally trained as the leader of Darkseid's elite Female Furies. Big Barda is known for being one of the strongest heroes in the DC Universe, making her a valuable addition to the DCU's roster.

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Big Barda eventually became the devoted wife and partner of Mister Miracle, with whom she escaped Apokolips to build a life of freedom on Earth.

Big Barda's comic design is more vibrant and overtly warrior-like. The DCU version streamlines everything for animation while still preserving her imposing presence.

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The DCU's Mister Miracle series has no confirmed release date yet, but a release window could be unveiled at this year's Annecy Film Festival.

Why Mister Miracle's DCU Debut Is a Big Deal

Mister Miracle's DCU debut is a big deal for James Gunn's DC reboot as it represents a strategic milestone in DC Studios' vision for a truly unified universe.

Following Creature Commandos, Mister Miracle serves as the first DCU project to center on a single iconic superhero as the lead, elevating animation from a supporting role to an equal storytelling pillar alongside the live-action space. The fact that Mister Miracle is set within the DCU canon also allows the franchise to fully explore cosmic narratives in animation first, which could play a huge role down the line.

Introducing characters and planets like Apokolips lay the groundwork for Darkseid's DCU debut, which is important as he is poised to play a large part in whatever story the DCU is cooking beyond Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Darkseid's introduction in Mister Miracle is a smart approach for the DCU, allowing the franchise to build him up properly while setting up future live-action payoffs without rushing him into being the immediate and eventual big bad.

All in all, Mister Miracle isn't just another animated series; it serves as a foundational building block in the cosmic side of the DCU. It also fulfills the DCU's promise of bold storytelling and is a major step toward making not just Scott Free and Big Barda, but the New Gods in general, feel real and integrated.