Incredibles 3 Releases First Look At New Villain During Disney D23 Presentation (Photos)

Disney's D23 Entertainment Showcase 2026 revealed new details about Pixar's Incredibles 3, and one highlight concerns the threequel's mysterious villain. Incredibles 3 is the latest chapter of the hit Pixar franchise, as it brings back the titular superhero family for another compelling big-screen adventure. Directed by Peter Sohn with a script from Brad Bird, Incredibles 3 is slated for release on June 16, 2028. The first two movies introduced twisted villains to the franchise, namely Syndrome (a bitter fan-turned antagonist) and the tech-savvy Screenslaver, whose deep distrust of supers drove her to become a master manipulator. Now, the third film will look to add another formidable antagonist that will likely test the Parr family to their limits.

Pixar officially revealed the first look at Incredibles 3's main villain at D23 Expo 2026, showcasing the mystery character's imposing silhouette, who is bound to cause trouble against the Parr family.

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During the presentation, Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter (via Deadline) teased what to expect with Incredibles 3's villain, hinting that this new threat is "taking a heavy toll on [Mr. Incredible]:"

"A new threat is taking a heavy toll on Bob, who’s grappling with his own relevance in a world of Supers that may have outgrown him. Because even though Supers are legal again, that doesn’t mean all supers are good."

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Docter also teased the power level of Incredible 3's mystery villain, describing him as a "super villain with more power than all the family put together and all of the supers."

Based on Docter's quote, it seems that Incredibles 3 is bound to introduce the franchise's Thanos-level villain, instantly raising the stakes not just for the titular family but all the supers of the world.

The Pixar boss also shared more details about the plot of Incredibles 3, confirming that Winston Dever will return in the next movie as he spearheads a "superhero league" designed to cater to superheroes and help them with "branding, marketing, and merchandising:"

“If you remember, in the last film, Supers are officially legal again, thanks to this guy, Winston Dever. Now he’s an entrepreneur at heart, so Dever is launching the superhero league. It’s a heavily sponsored organization built on a massive platform of branding, marketing, and merchandising — something we don’t really know anything about at Disney."

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Incredibles 3 is also confirmed to place the kids to the forefront, meaning that Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack will be thrust into a mission to prove themselves that they are more than capable of being heroes on their own.

"They want to prove that they are ready to be a real Supers, and their parents aren’t quite so convinced. So they’ve been sneaking out at night to protect the city, and it doesn’t go over so well at home. To make matters worse, they are struggling to contain Jack Jack…"

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Circling back to the villain, Incredibles 3's mystery antagonist has glowing white eyes and a V-shaped logo running down his face and mask.

Pixar

Incredibles 3's villain has a sleek overall vibe, and his menacing aesthetic suggests he (or she) could be pulling strings from behind to make life difficult for the Parrs.

The upcoming threequel brings back Craig T. Nelson as Bob Parr, Sarah Vowell as Violet Parr, and Huck Miner as Dash Parr. Frozone's return in the official first look also suggests that Samuel L. Jackson will also return.

Incredibles 3’s Main Villain Could Be the Parr Family's Biggest Challenge Yet

The arrival of Incredibles 3's mystery villain could instantly change the status quo in the franchise.

While the extent of the villain's power has yet to be revealed, Pixar boss Pete Docter's promise that this antagonist is more powerful suggests that it would take more than the might of the Incredibles to defeat him.

Some have claimed that this Thanos-level villain of the Incredibles franchise would require more supers from this universe to assemble, meaning that there is a good chance that the upcoming Pixar film will feature familiar faces from previous movies joining the fight to ultimately defeat this powerful threat.

Alongside Frozone, Winston Dever's newly legalized superhero league (that may have emulated The Boys' Vought but for good reason this time) opens the door for other classic heroes, both newbies and retired ones, to step into the spotlight. With the Parr kids taking on bigger roles and sneaking out for their own missions, there is also a chance that they may recruit young heroes into the fold, assembling a resistance-type group to battle this mystery antagonist.

All in all, Incredibles 3 could deliver the franchise's first true super-team showdown, expanding the scope from the first two movies while forcing the Parr family to rely on allies (and potentially even reformed villains) to defeat the ultimate threat.