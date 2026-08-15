Marvel Studios Unveils Its First Official X-Men Movie Logo

Marvel Studios provided the first official visual imagery for the MCU's new X-Men movie through an exciting logo. Following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios is finally going into development on its first movie centered on the mutants, which will be one of the early movies made for the franchise's Phase 7 slate. Now, with two new Avengers movies still left to close out the Multiverse Saga, the MCU team is diving into its next massive franchise.

Marvel Studios shared the first official logo for the MCU's upcoming X-Men movie, which is now confirmed for release in theaters on May 5, 2028. While the official title was not yet confirmed, the logo is a massive yellow "X" with a circle around it, using the team's classic imagery from the comics for their long-awaited introduction into the MCU.

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This is the first time an X-Men movie has used the classic yellow color, which is an important color in costumes for multiple major mutant heroes, including Cyclops and Wolverine.

Marvel Studios

This new logo looks vastly different than the logo for the original X-Men movie, which starred Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, James Marsden, Halle Berry, and more. That logo toned down the colors with a silver metallic look for the movie, using a diagonal font and avoiding the brightness seen in most X-Men comics.

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Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige came on stage to present this new logo alongside X-Men movie director Jake Schreier and newcomer Sadie Sink, who made her debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Additionally, Marvel announced multiple new cast members for the movie, including confirming Sadie Sink's return as Jean Grey and locking in castings for Kit Connor as Cyclops and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost. On top of this, Obsession star Inde Navarrette was cast as the MCU's Rogue, and Broadway star Maya Boyd will make her movie debut as Marvel Studios' Ororo Munroe/Storm.

On the adult side, Poor Things standout Christopher Abbott will take on the challenging role of Professor Charles Xavier, following in Sir Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy's footsteps. Finally, Kylo Ren star Adam Driver will take his talents from Star Wars to Marvel to play this movie's big bad, Mr. Sinister, giving the character his first-ever live-action appearance (Driver had previously been rumored for the role of Reed Richards as well).

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Driver also spoke about joining the MCU during the panel, saying he and Kevin Feige have "been talking for years" about making it happen. He also added that the two "found something with characters [he feels] very deeply about," showing the passion he has for the X-Men as he finally takes his place alongside Marvel's top names.

Now, the wait continues to find out which other major X-Men characters will be introduced in this movie, as the team is still missing classic names like Beast, Angel, Iceman, and, most notably, Wolverine. Marvel also did not reveal any specific plot details for the new movie, although Mr. Sinister will give the team a thrilling new enemy to face after years of battling more common villains like Magneto.

Marvel Studios' first X-Men movie will reboot the team with new faces after 20th Century Fox's long run with the mutants from 2000 to 2019. The movie is directed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, with a script that is being revamped by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo. The film is now set to debut in theaters on May 5, 2028, making it potentially the first new movie in the MCU's Phase 7 slate.