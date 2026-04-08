MCU’s X-Men Movie Will Copy Spider-Man’s Successful Reboot Strategy

After successfully rebooting Spider-Man in the MCU, Marvel Studios will repeat part of that process for the upcoming X-Men movie. Once the Multiverse Saga comes to an end with Avengers: Secret Wars, the MCU will take its next big step by bringing Earth-616's versions of the mutants into the story.

Jake Schreier, who will direct Marvel Studios' first X-Men movie, spoke about the strategy for developing the new MCU film. In an interview with Collider, Schreier discussed how the first take is to "make one great movie" while having a vision for the "different places this can go." Specifically, he talked about what "hasn't been explored as much" from Marvel Comics and "different avenues" the production team can go down in future movies:

"I think that, obviously, first things first: We have to make one great movie. But we always have an eye as we’re talking about it too. What are the different places this can go? What are the places that [have] been in the comics? What hasn’t been explored as much, and how can that be incorporated? And what are some of the different avenues that we could take that feel like the kind of less-trodden path that we could go down? But those ideas are always out there, as we have the discussions."

This strategy was also used for the MCU when Marvel Studios introduced Tom Holland's Spider-Man, which began in 2016's Captain America: Civil War before he starred in his own solo movie in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. That film started by pitting Peter Parker against villains he had never faced before in past live-action movies, such as Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes/Vulture. That will continue into his fourth movie (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as he goes up against Michael Mando's Scorpion for the first time.

Marvel Studios' first X-Men movie is in the early stages of development and is expected to be part of the MCU's Phase 7 slate. This film will be directed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, and its script is being rewritten by Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear). It is not expected to hit theaters until at least 2028.

What Could Happen in MCU's X-Men Movie?

20th Century Fox

Marvel Studios' first X-Men movie is one of the MCU's most exciting new projects, as it will introduce a new team of mutants after the legacy mutants star in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Looking ahead, this group is sure to face threats that have not been realized on the big screen in any of 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies.

Rumors indicated that Cyclops and Jean Grey will work together as the leaders of the new X-Men team, adding more depth to their relationship than fans saw in James Marsden and Famke Janssen. Other classic team members like Beast, Jubilee, Professor X, and Morph are expected to be in play alongside them, although others like Wolverine may not be put as much into the spotlight to start.

Additionally, three major villains are rumored to be in development for this new chapter in the X-Men's story: Bolivar Trask, the Sentinels, and Nathaniel Essex (Mr. Sinister). While Trask and the Sentinels were used in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, Mr. Sinister has never been realized in live-action before, with fans last seeing him in X-Men '97 Season 1. This would give the team a thrilling new antagonist to face under Marvel Studios' watch.

Additionally, Marvel may take a different approach with Magneto. He could be utilized as more of an ally to the X-Men at first before embracing his villain arc, and the MCU could also take inspiration from his work in X-Men '97 and recreate some of his storyline in live-action.

However the details work out, the stage is set for the mutants to be brought to life differently than they ever have before in the same universe as the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and more.