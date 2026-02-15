Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Scorpion's Live-Action Costume

Marvel Studios has officially offered fans its first official glimpse at Scorpion's long-awaited live-action costume, set to debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It had already been confirmed that Michael Mando was returning to the Spider-Man franchise as Mac Gargan, last seen imprisoned at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now, nearly nine years later, Marvel has finally revealed the supervillain suit that transforms Gargan into the stinging Scorpion.

The online website for the Brazilian merchandise store Piticas revealed a comic-inspired new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Now taken down from the site, its official Spider-Man page published a Brand New Day banner that showed illustrated characters from the new movie, including Hulk, Boomerang, Tarantula, and the first look at Michael Mando's Scorpion.

The image shows Scorpion, maskless, in his fully armored exoskeleton suit, ready for battle.

This is the first official promotional look at Scorpion in the MCU, one of the greatest threats Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be facing this year.

First appearing in 1963's The Amazing Spider-Man #20, Scorpion has always been one of Spidey's greatest physical adversaries.

Known for a full green suit and sharp stinger, the villain also typically dons a mask, but based on this first look in the MCU, it appears Gargan may not use one in live-action.

