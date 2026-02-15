Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Scorpion's Live-Action Costume

Scorpion's MCU design has officially been unveiled, and comic book fans are going to love it.

David Thompson
Tom Holland Peter Parker, Scorpion, Marvel Studios logo

Marvel Studios has officially offered fans its first official glimpse at Scorpion's long-awaited live-action costume, set to debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It had already been confirmed that Michael Mando was returning to the Spider-Man franchise as Mac Gargan, last seen imprisoned at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now, nearly nine years later, Marvel has finally revealed the supervillain suit that transforms Gargan into the stinging Scorpion.

The online website for the Brazilian merchandise store Piticas revealed a comic-inspired new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Now taken down from the site, its official Spider-Man page published a Brand New Day banner that showed illustrated characters from the new movie, including Hulk, Boomerang, Tarantula, and the first look at Michael Mando's Scorpion.

A Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional page featuring villains, including Scorpion.
Marvel Studios

The image shows Scorpion, maskless, in his fully armored exoskeleton suit, ready for battle.

A look at Michael Mando in his Scorpion suit.
Marvel Studios

This is the first official promotional look at Scorpion in the MCU, one of the greatest threats Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be facing this year.

A close-up of promotion art with Michael Mando as Scorpion.
Marvel Studios

First appearing in 1963's The Amazing Spider-Man #20, Scorpion has always been one of Spidey's greatest physical adversaries.

Scorpion's first appearance in Marvel Comics.
Marvel Comics

Known for a full green suit and sharp stinger, the villain also typically dons a mask, but based on this first look in the MCU, it appears Gargan may not use one in live-action.

Scorpion from Marvel Comics.
Marvel Comics

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

