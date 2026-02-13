MCU: LEGO Just Spoiled Phase 6's Big Villain Debut

The MCU's next Phase 6 movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is bringing back one of Marvel's scariest villains. Marvel Studios has already confirmed several returning villains for Phase 6, next of which will be Michael Mando's Scorpion, who will appear in Brand New Day after a nine-year absence since Homecoming. But Scorpion is just one of many villains confirmed to appear in July's Spider-Man 4, joining a list that seems to keep on growing week-by-week. Fortunately, Tom Holland's wall-crawler will have some back-up in Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, although one of those may be more harm than help.

A recent LEGO leak confirmed one of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official sets will be "Spider-Man vs. Hulk at the Office Building." The battle will debut Mark Ruffalo's Hulk as an antagonist and terrifying danger for the first time in live-action in Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga, something that has been absent from the MCU for many years.

Marvel Studios

Fans have been speculating for some time that Hulk will go on a terrifying rampage for the first time in years with Brand New Day. In fact, scooper Alex Perez revealed the gamma-infused Avenger will be getting a scary upgrade as be becomes Savage Hulk again, hinting that he "might even kill someone."

Hulk has had several face-offs with other heroes in the past, coming under Loki's mind-control to fight Thor in The Avengers and rematching him several years later on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnaork. Between those Asgardian encounters, Hulk came under Wanda Maximoff's control in Avengers: Age of Ultron and fought Iron Man in his Hulkbuster armor in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Bruce Banner's vengeful side has been on his best behavior for roughly a decade in-universe between Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. For much of that time, he has been in his merged Smart Hulk body that combines the best of both, but it seems something, or someone, will unleash his savage side again.

Recently, Spider-Man 4 merch spoiled the first look at Savage Hulk as fans eagerly await the movie's debut trailer, which is still nowhere to be seen. Unless the spoilery backpack was accidentally revealed too early, Hulk's transformation may not be a twist saved for the movie, but rather one featured in the promos.

Before the OG Avenger takes that deadly turn, Bruce Banner has a brand new job title in the MCU as a college professor who may be teaching at MIT, where Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds were headed after No Way Home.

Who Will Unleash Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Marvel Studios

It may surprise some to learn that Hulk hasn't transformed on screen in 14 years since The Avengers as he delivered his iconic "I'm always angry" line. Marvel Studios has the chance to right that wrong in Phase 6's second movie, Brand New Day, setting up his fight with Spider-Man and perhaps Jon Bernthal's Punisher too.

In terms of who will actually unleash the Savage Hulk, Sadie Sink's mystery character is rumored to have mind-control powers, raising the chances she will be involved in New York's latest gamma-driven rampage. But Hulk won't be the only Avenger evolving in Brand New Day, as Spider-Man is getting his own new power.

Only time will tell who the Stranger Things star is playing in her MCU debut, but the leading theory has her arriving as mutant icon Jean Grey, setting up a role in Phase 7's X-Men reboot. As unleashing terrifying villains isn't exactly in Grey's nature, perhaps this could be an accidental mishap from an untrained version of this character in need of the mentoring she will one day get from Charles Xavier.