It's The End of An Era for Hulk In the MCU

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be one of the most unique Spider-Man movies in the MCU. Several characters were announced for the film, but the most exciting one is undoubtedly the Hulk. Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner has already been spotted in set photos being taken to the hospital, hinting at loads of chaos in New York City come July 31.

Seeing Hulk in a Spider-Man film is unprecedented and exciting, but it gets better. This version of Hulk will reportedly be different, marking the end of an era for the Hulk we've come to know and sometimes loathe. Since Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, Bruce Banner’s transformation has taken him further away from the uncontrollable rage monster that defined his early MCU appearances. That journey reached its peak in Avengers: Endgame with Smart Hulk, a version that merged Banner’s intellect with Hulk’s physical power. This intelligent, heroic iteration continued through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, cementing a new status quo for the character.

Marvel Studios

But according to a recent report from insider Daniel Richtman, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will shatter that status quo. The film will reportedly feature Grey Hulk, forcing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher to team up against an out-of-control Banner. If true, this marks the first time audiences will see this particular version of the character on the big screen and marks arguably the biggest change for Hulk’s future in the MCU.

Hulk's Capricious Journey in the MCU

Marvel Studios

To understand why this change is such a big deal, it helps to trace Hulk’s evolution across the franchise. When Mark Ruffalo first suited up as Banner in 2012’s The Avengers, Hulk embodied pure, unrestrained power. He smashed his way through the Battle of New York, providing both spectacle and danger with his spectacular on-screen transformation. The same held true in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where Scarlet Witch’s mind control sent him on a destructive rampage through South Africa, forcing Iron Man to deploy the Hulkbuster armor.

Interestingly, Age of Ultron nearly introduced Grey Hulk during that rampage sequence. Director Joss Whedon and the VFX workers considered using the darker skin tone to show Hulk’s heightened rage but decided against it, fearing it might confuse audiences. Merchandise for the film featured the Grey Hulk design, but the theatrical cut kept Banner’s alter ego green.

Marvel Studios

Thor: Ragnarok marked the beginning of a three-film arc that fundamentally changed the character. After spending two years on Sakaar as a gladiatorial champion, Hulk gained the ability to speak in full sentences and developed his own personality separate from Banner. The film showed Hulk experiencing emotions beyond rage, including loneliness, attachment, and even vulnerability, as Thor prepared to leave the planet.

Marvel Studios

Then came Avengers: Infinity War, where Thanos easily defeated Hulk in the film’s opening moments. The beating left such an impact that Hulk refused to emerge for the rest of the movie, forcing Banner to operate a Hulkbuster suit during the Battle of Wakanda. This marked the first time Hulk’s psychological state prevented him from transforming, setting up the biggest change yet.

Avengers: Endgame revealed that during the five-year time jump, Banner spent 18 months in a gamma lab working to merge his two halves. The result was Smart Hulk, Banner’s intelligence in Hulk’s body, complete with glasses and a casual demeanor. This version became a beloved celebrity, took selfies with fans, and approached problems with scientific precision rather than brute force.

Marvel Studios

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued this trajectory, showing Smart Hulk training his cousin Jennifer Walters and building a life in Mexico. The series introduced a Hulk inhibitor device that allowed Banner to temporarily revert to human form, though Smart Hulk remained his default state.

Marvel Television

Throughout this entire arc, Marvel moved Banner away from the internal conflict that once defined him. The tormented scientist, constantly at war with his monstrous alter ego, gave way to a unified being at peace with himself.

Marvel Studios' Hulk Character Change Is a Step in the Right Direction

The rumored appearance of Grey Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day represents more than just a new color palette. In Marvel Comics, the Grey Hulk (also known as Joe Fixit) represents a distinct personality, craftier than the green version, more self-serving, and often operating in moral grey areas. While physically weaker than his green counterpart, Grey Hulk compensates with cunning and strategy.

This introduction means that after years of Banner achieving inner peace and control, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will strip that away, returning him to the volatile state that made Hulk dangerous in the first place. This change aligns with what many fans requested. While Smart Hulk served a purpose in Endgame’s story, particularly when wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, the character lost the primal intensity that made his early appearances so compelling. The tension between Banner and Hulk provided dramatic weight that disappeared once they merged.

Grey Hulk gives Marvel the chance to explore new territory while recapturing what made the character work in films like The Avengers and Age of Ultron. An uncontrollable Hulk creates drama and tension, which is much needed for a big-budget blockbuster like Brand New Day. The 4th Spider-Man outing takes place after the memory-erasing spell from No Way Home left the world forgetting Peter Parker entirely.

Tom Holland described the film as "a fresh start" for his character. Adding an out-of-control Hulk to this scenario raises the stakes considerably. Peter will face a threat far beyond typical Spider-Man villains like Tombstone and Scorpion, who are also reportedly in the film. This will have a significant impact on Peter Parker's brand-new journey and will be a major test for him.

Beyond Brand New Day, the return of a rampaging Hulk could serve as the foundation for even larger storylines down the line. World War Hulk remains one of the most requested Marvel adaptations among fans. The comic storyline follows Hulk returning to Earth seeking revenge after being exiled to space, taking on the entire superhero community in the process. With the reintroduction of the best versions of the Hulk, a theatrical release revolving around the World War Hulk storyline is not a far-fetched idea. This could happen after Secret Wars, when the MCU reportedly undergoes its soft reboot.