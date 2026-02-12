Spider-Man Brand New Day Merch Unveils First Look At Savage Hulk

Fans have been given a new look at Mark Ruffalo's Savage Hulk as part of some new Spider-Man: Brand New Day merch. Ruffalo's not-so-jolly green giant has not been seen in his full hulked-out form in quite some time. Since Avengers: Infinity War, the character has assumed his new Smart Hulk form, a balanced, more emotionally in tune version of the classic Marvel hero. That will reportedly all change in the upcoming web-slinging adventure, as Hulk returns to his former fist-smashing glory.

Audiences got their first tease of Brand New Day's Savage Hulk in some new leaked merchandising images for the 2026 film. A new backpack (shared online by X user JuanEditz) features Ruffalo's forthcoming Spider-Man villain, showing off the character in all his savage glory. The character can be seen shrouded in shadow behind Tom Holland's wall-crawler himself, alongside several other foes Spidey will face off against in the movie.

Looking at the Hulk's design on the new backpack, one can see his furrowed brow, bulging shoulder muscles, and gnashing teeth. This is a far cry from the laid-back Professor/Smart Hulk look that the classic MCU Avenger has been sporting for the last couple of years.

Savage Hulk is just one of several threats Holland's 20-something hero will have to deal with in the upcoming blockbuster. Also reportedly set to appear in the new film are Scorpion, Boomerang, Tombstone, and Punisher (although how villainous he will be remains to be seen).

To this point, fans have not had a chance to see Savage Hulk in connection with Spider-Man: Brand New Day; however, there have been various teases of the character. One of the movie's most public outdoor shoots involved a lengthy city-wide action sequence that many have assumed will include Ruffalo's Marvel hero.

Savage Hulk (Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest web-headed adventure starring Holland's spidey-powered supe. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brand New Day will center on Holland's Peter Parker as he picks up the pieces in the years after wiping the universe's memory of him at the end of his last super-powered big-screen adventure. Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

When Will Savage Hulk Make His On-Screen Debut?

Marvel Studios

While this leaked first look at Savage Hulk is exciting, it is by no means the full-body sneak peek that fans have been hoping for. That has to be coming, though.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is mere months away, and its promotional campaign only just now seems to be springing to life. A trailer for the upcoming film has yet to be revealed (despite some hoping it would have at the Super Bowl), but one is seemingly imminent.

It would not be surprising if fans got a better taste of the Savage Hulk experience as part of that debut trailer, but there is also the chance that Marvel and Sony may hide the gamma-fuelled titan from pre-release marketing as well. Perhaps, before the movie is released, fans will only get an opportunity to glimpse Mark Ruffalo in his Dr. Bruce Banner form.

With Tom Holland's Peter Parker now in college, maybe Ruffalo will cross paths with the friendly neighborhood hero through that, before Savage Hulk is released onto the world.

If this is the case, these trailers could focus on Hulk's human form before the beast is unleashed on the big screen.