Marvel Studios Finally Confirms Hulk's Next MCU Movie (And It's Coming Soon)

Say goodbye to Smart Hulk, as the green rage monster is officially back in 2026.

By David Thompson Posted:
Hulk face in live-action MCU

Fans of the early era MCU can finally celebrate: Bruce Banner's alter ego, the Hulk, is officially returning to the big screen. Mark Ruffalo's version of the green powerhouse hasn't appeared in his full, hulking form since Avengers: Infinity War, and even then, it was very short-lived. After being the Smart Hulk since Avengers: Endgame, new official marketing has confirmed the return of "the other guy."

The Brazilian merchandise retailer Piticas briefly offered fans a first official glimpse (now taken down) of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on its website, revealing a banner featuring several illustrated characters from the upcoming film, including the Hulk. 

A Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional page featuring the Hulk..
Marvel Studios

Although Ruffalo's Banner/Hulk had been long-reported to appear, this marks the first promotional look at the character by Marvel Studios. 

A closer look at the Hulk's face in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Marvel Studios

And in a welcome twist, the green hero isn't in his familiar Smart Hulk form; Brand New Day appears to bring back the angry, fist-smashing version fans remember.

Hulk's green face in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Marvel Studios

The floodgates are beginning to crack with Brand New Day, as new leaked images are appearing online daily, including a recent official glimpse at the Hulk on a backpack.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

