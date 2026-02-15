Marvel Studios Finally Confirms Hulk's Next MCU Movie (And It's Coming Soon)

Fans of the early era MCU can finally celebrate: Bruce Banner's alter ego, the Hulk, is officially returning to the big screen. Mark Ruffalo's version of the green powerhouse hasn't appeared in his full, hulking form since Avengers: Infinity War, and even then, it was very short-lived. After being the Smart Hulk since Avengers: Endgame, new official marketing has confirmed the return of "the other guy."

The Brazilian merchandise retailer Piticas briefly offered fans a first official glimpse (now taken down) of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on its website, revealing a banner featuring several illustrated characters from the upcoming film, including the Hulk.

Although Ruffalo's Banner/Hulk had been long-reported to appear, this marks the first promotional look at the character by Marvel Studios.

And in a welcome twist, the green hero isn't in his familiar Smart Hulk form; Brand New Day appears to bring back the angry, fist-smashing version fans remember.

The floodgates are beginning to crack with Brand New Day, as new leaked images are appearing online daily, including a recent official glimpse at the Hulk on a backpack.

