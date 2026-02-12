Spider-Man Brand New Day: New Leaked Photo May Spoil Tobey Maguire-Inspired Twist

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo photo may have just spoiled a new superpower that the web-slinger will acquire in the MCU.

A collab promo between Takis and Spider-Man: Brand New Day has begun circulating social media (via Aranhaverso Brasil) and offered a new look at Tom Holland's web-slinger back in action. One subtle detail has seemingly spoiled a new superpower he will acquire in the July blockbuster.

While the authenticity of the collab remains unverified for the time being, it seems to reveal a very telling look at Peter Parker in action in his Brand New Day suit, which has been ranked among the best in Spider-Man movie history.

An up-close look at Spider-Man's wrist revealed the web-slinging superhero is casting silky thread with no mechanical shooters to be seen, indicating that he will acquire the fresh talent to blast organic webs in Brand New Day.

Tobey Maguire’s wall-crawler has one distinct difference from his fellow Spider-Man as he acquired his web-shooting abilities from the radioactive spider bite. This organic webbing is unique to the 2000s Spider-Man, as those played by Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield use mechanical shooters crafted by Peter Parker.

Organic webbing was a creative decision from director Sam Raimi, who reportedly thought it simply made sense for Peter to acquire one of spiders' signature abilities from the bite, while he also struggled to believe a school student, even a genius one, would have the ability and resources to develop a high-tech web shooter.

For a period, in a classic example of movie-comic synergy, Spider-Man acquired organic webbing on the page, dying and being reborn with the new talent.