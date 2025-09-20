Spider-Man 4 Confirmed to Enlarge 1 Major Part of Tom Holland's Costume (Photos)

Tom Holland's Spider-Man suit is getting one major change for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After mixed reactions to most of the MCU's web-slinging suits, especially those influenced by Tony Stark/Iron Man, fans believed they had finally struck gold in Spider-Man: No Way Home's final swing. Here, Peter Parker debuted an all-new, homemade suit that beautifully honored the comics and has been better shown up close in new No Way Home merch. But, much to the disappointment of many, that suit isn't coming back for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with new director Destin Daniel Cretton pivoting to a fresh design for the 2026 blockbuster.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios already revealed an up-close look at Tom Holland's new suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with some deeper blues, raised webbing, and an updated logo from its No Way Home predecessor. Along with these obvious changes, the MCU has changed another major part of Holland's superhero equipment that flew under many fans' radar upon the reveal.

Marvel Studios

While a high-res peak at the Brand New Day webshooters may not be available for some time, they clearly mark a major design from those Holland has worn at any point from Captain America: Civil War to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

By all accounts, they look to be mechanical, somewhat cylindrical, sticking to his twist, and to have abandoned the expensive iterations gifted to him by Tony Stark.

Marvel Studios

This marks a back-to-basics shift for Peter Parker, abandoning his high-tech StarkTech webshooters in favor of something simpler and homemade.

Marvel Studios

Despite being a step back from the Iron Man-influenced webshooters, they will presumably be an upgrade from his originals seen in Captain America: Civil War, signalling his growth in intellect and experience over the years.

Marvel Studios

What If...? featured its own Spider-Man, played by Hudson Thames, who wore slightly different webshooters that resembled bands around his wrists, unlike any of those worn by Tom Holland in his MCU appearances.

Marvel Studios

Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker wore some of the wall-crawler's most detailed, mechanical webshooters ever brought to the screen, featuring small, visible gears on board a design resembling a digital watch.

Sony Pictures

When it came time for Garfield to reprise his role many years later in No Way Home, his webshooters peered out of a lab coat with an obvious redesign that looked sleeker and more refined, highlighting his experience and career.

Marvel Studios

Of course, Spider-Man has had countless webshooters over the years in Marvel Comics, with early designs resembling a thick, metal cuff.

Marvel

On the video game front, Insomniac Games gave Spider-Man its own webshooters that blur the line between Peter Parker's simpler creations and those inspired by Tony Stark. This high-tech look helps exhibit just how far along this Spider-Man is in his superhero career, which looks to be on pause until Spider-Man 3.

Insomniac Games

One Spider-Man without any webshooter design was Tobey Maguire, whose webbing was instead organic and shot straight from his wrists.

Going into Brand New Day's release on July 31, 2026, Tom Holland's Peter Parker is all alone after his friends lost all memory of him after No Way Home and will soon contend with Michael Mando's Scorpion. As such, he will be joined by new cast members Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Fortunately, that won't last too long as Zendaya's M.J. and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds are returning, alongside fellow MCU heroes, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and, according to rumors, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man 4's New Suit Highlights Why Fans Should Be Excited

There's no doubt that many are still unhappy that Spider-Man: No Way Home's final swing suit is unlikely to ever appear properly on screen. But with Brand New Day likely picking up some time later to begin a new trilogy under a different director, it makes sense to put a fresh stamp on the iconic web-slinger.

In terms of why Peter Parker decided to abandon his Stark suits and webshooters, one heartbreaking theory suggests that, after all memory of him was erased from the world, the suit would no longer answer to him either.

This opens the doors for a back-to-basics approach that fans have yet to see from Tom Holland's Peter Parker, as he was assisted by Tony Stark from his debut. As such, the MCU's Peter could become more comic-accurate than ever, forging his own path, perhaps learning some lessons from his alternate selves.