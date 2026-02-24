Marvel Splits the Fanbase With First Photo of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Marvel Studios sparked debate among fans after unveiling an official look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Early promotional art from the studio's fourth Spider-Man installment, starring Tom Holland, has already begun dividing audiences, particularly over the redesigned costume of one of the film's villains. Spider-Man fans are a passionate bunch, especially when it comes to how the hero and his rogues' gallery are adapted for the big screen. With the movie set to swing into theaters on July 31, anticipation remains high as many await the first full trailer.

A brief, but official look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier this month revealed the official Marvel Studios designs for villains like Boomerang, Torantula, and, more importantly, Scorpion. Also seen are Spider-Man himself and the return of Mark Ruffalo's Savage Hulk to the MCU, but those designs are well-received by fans.

Marvel Studios

On the flip side, Michael Mando's Mac Gargan is back in the MCU for the first time since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. After being last seen in prison during the film's post-credits scene, Gargan is set to break out, embracing the full Scorpion mantle, one of Spider-Man's most recognizable comic-book adversaries.

While his transformation was previously teased, this marks the first time he has been shown in the character's signature green combat suit.

However, the newly released promotional art suggests the costume may not be entirely complete. Notably absent is Scorpion's traditional green mask, with the official look instead highlighting Mando's fully visible face, an unpopular choice for a villain typically defined by his intimidating headgear.

Marvel Studios

That omission has sparked debate across the fandom, as many argue the mask is essential to the character's comic-accurate silhouette. Other official images show Gargan's new look, with his mechanical tail on full display.

Marvel Studios

Some fans have theorized that the mask could be retractable and simply not featured in this early marketing material, a design approach that would not be unprecedented in the MCU, or even Spider-Man villains.

Marvel Studios

Both Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) appeared in their respective Spider-Man films with and without their signature helmets.

Even so, reactions to Scorpion's first look remain mixed, with criticism not only directed at the missing mask but also at the design and proportions of his iconic mechanical stinger.

Scorpion is also being directly compared to Boomerang and Tarantula in the same image, with both rocking comic book-accurate looks, fully masked. As more marketing ramps up for Brand New Day as it gets closer to July, it will likely be revealed whether or not Scorpion wears his mask. At present, it's not even clear how Gargan gets the suit, or whether or not he's working with any other villains.

Approaching five months from release, fans are anxious to see official footage, hopefully a full teaser trailer coming soon, making sense of why there are rumors of over 10 different villains in the upcoming film.

Scorpion's Spider-Man 4 Role

Brand New Day is set to continue Mac Gargan's arc nine years after the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which left him incarcerated and openly vengeful, seeking to discover Spider-Man's true identity from Adrian Toomes (who revealed nothing).

With his criminal resume already established from arms deals involving Chitauri tech to the Staten Island Ferry incident, Gargan has long been positioned as a ticking time bomb within the MCU's street-level storytelling.

In no way is Gargan the sole villain in the film, sharing the stage with characters like Hulk, Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and a mystery mind-control character, which raises immediate questions about alliance dynamics within the antagonistic ranks.

That ensemble naturally fuels speculation about a live-action Sinister Six, a concept Sony Pictures previously teased at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 but never realized. While not confirmed as a Sinister Six film, Scorpion could serve as the connective tissue between past MCU threads.