Minecraft 2: Jack Black's Steve Will Look Different In the Sequel (Photos)

A Minecraft Movie 2 set photos finally unveiled Jack Black's new Steve design with one key change. Last year's Minecraft blockbuster may have received poor-to-mixed reactions, but that wasn't enough to stop it from becoming a global phenomenon that had audiences cheering in theaters and memes taking over the internet. Of course, Warner Bros. quickly moved forward with a sequel starring Jack Black's Steve, continuing his tale after he spent many years trapped in the pixelated Overworld and led the charge against Malgosha and the Nether.

A Minecraft Sequel has officially begun production in New Zealand, and set photos have already surfaced online featuring Jack Black as Steve. Interestingly, the Overworld explorer has received a minor design update, with Black's beard looking more groomed and less scraggly than before, perhaps now that he finally has access to a razor again after returning to Earth after A Minecraft Movie.

Steve has found himself a new career after returning to Earth, as Black was seen driving a Steve's Lava Chicken RV around the fictional town of Chuglass, Idaho.

Many will remember Steve's Lava Chicken song that became one of A Minecraft Movie's most viral, crowd-pleasing moments. Having once automated the production using lava and redstone on the Overworld, Steve seems to have brought his famous chicken-cooking style to the people of Chuglass.

Thames, New Zealand, has been completely transformed into Chuglass, with storefronts redressed as the mining museum, trading post, public library, and more. Despite holding onto a rather retro-looking aesthetic, eagle-eyed moviegoers deduced that the Minecraft adaptation is set in the near future.

Steve's final appearance in A Minecraft Movie came in the post-credits scene, where he approached Alex, the new owner of his old home, about a chest he left in the attic before his Overworld adventures. Minecraft's default female character, Alex, will be played in the sequel by Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst.

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An up-close look at Black's beard and hair in the 2025 video game adaptation made it clear that he was a man who had been stranded far away from civilization for a long time, although he will be far better groomed this time around.

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Despite finally having access to his full wardrobe once again, Steve has clearly remained loyal to his light-blue, knitted V-neck jumper that is plucked straight from his default Minecraft design that players have experienced for years.

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Having previously teamed up with new friends to protect the Overworld from a Nether attack, Steve is set to return to the blocky realm in the upcoming sequel. Warner Bros.' 2027 follow-up looks to be positioning the Ender Dragon as the gang's next foe, indicating that The End will finally be explored.

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Originally, A Minecraft Movie cast The IT Crowd actor Matt Berry as Steve, but scheduling conflicts led to his replacement by Black. The sequel is reportedly set to make things right by casting Berry in a new, villainous Minecraft role, which many have speculated to be the game's mythical secret foe, Herobrine.

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A Minecraft Movie will officially hit theaters on July 23, 2027, with Jack Black's Steve leading the way alongside Jason Momoa's Garbage Man, Kirsten Dunst's Alex, Danielle Brooks' Dawn, Emma Myers' Natalie, and more, including, reportedly, a brand new young female lead, played by Joey King.

Steve Will Be Very Different in A Minecraft Movie 2 (Romance, Career, & Villain)

Despite once considering remaining in the Overworld, Jack Black's Steve seems to have adjusted to life back on Earth since A Minecraft Movie. But that's not to say he has moved on from his pixelated life at all, as he has brought his famously delicious Lava Chicken back home with him for the people of Chuglass to enjoy.

One has to wonder whether Steve is simply honoring his Overworld style of cooking with his new business name, or if he is actually cooking blocky chickens in lava and bringing them back to Earth to sell off as this quirky food item.

Many fans are curious what the relationship between Black's Steve and Kirsten Dunst's Alex will look like in the Minecraft Movie sequel. For some time, players have debated whether the two are close friends or romantic, so Warner Bros. will face a divisive decision as it picks a side for the big screen.

Regardless, the biggest focus will undoubtedly be on whatever brings the gang back together on the Overworld to take on the Ender Dragon. Perhaps they will follow the familiar Minecraft formula of tracking down the portal to fight the fire-breathing beast for glory, or maybe the flick will chart its own path.