Minecraft Movie 2 Set Photos: Jack Black's Steve Takes His Lava Chicken Ventures On The Road As Sequel Starts Filming

Jack Black's Steve is getting an exciting vehicle in the A Minecraft Movie sequel. On top of being one of the biggest sandbox video games in operation, Warner Bros.' adaptation of Mojang Studios' Minecraft game also blew up at the box office, earning just shy of $1 billion. The seeds of a franchise were planted in 2025, and they're quickly coming to fruition as A Minecraft Sequel goes into development and set photos promise a fun ride.

Set photos and videos shared online from the New Zealand-based production have revealed that a new vehicle is debuting in A Minecraft Sequel.

A Minecraft Sequel

An RV branded with "Steve's Lava Chicken" and featuring a photo of the blue-shirted Steve posing with chicken on the rear was seen driving down the road towards the production.

A Minecraft Sequel

Atop the vehicle is an unmissable square-blocked chicken (the same character that incited the viral Chicken Jockey moment in the first film).

A Minecraft Sequel

Steve's chicken-branded RV is a callback to the character's Lava Chicken business that was introduced in the first film.

Upon meeting Garrett (Jason Momoa), Natalie (Emma Myers), Dawn (Danielle Brooks), and Henry (Sebastian Hansen) in the Overworld, Steve shows them around his abode, which includes his pride and joy: the lava chicken kitchen.

"You ever wonder what happens when you mix hot lava and chicken? I did, and you're about to find out."

Warner Bros.

The Lava Chicken stand is signposted by a giant 3D chicken atop its roof, which is also what Steve now seems to be taking with him on his Lava Chicken RV.

Warner Bros.

The cooking process of Lava Chicken leads to an impromptu (viral) song from Steve as he demonstrates the wonders of the fried meal to his friends.

Warner Bros.

As is the case in the game, combining lava (or fire) with chicken results in cooked chicken, which the player can consume.

Warner Bros.

Given the virality of the lava chicken song and the popularity of chicken jockey, it's no surprise that A Minecraft Sequel is leaning into these moments with a brand new lava chicken vehicle.

A Minecraft Sequel is once again directed by Jared Hess, with Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge returning. The sequel will be released on July 23, 2027.

Lava Chicken Returns in Minecraft 2 in a Big Way

The ending of A Minecraft Movie saw the team return to the real world after saving the Overworld. Together, they created a new arcade game based on their experiences, which helped revitalize Garrett's game store and cemented them all as lifelong friends.

Steve quips toward the end that "You can create the life you dream of, even in the real world." For Steve, it seems this will have come true by the time A Minecraft Sequel begins, as the character appears to have turned his Lava Chicken idea from the Overworld into a real business, with branding all over his RV.

The new vehicle may indicate the group is bound to go on the road in the sequel, using Steve's RV as transport. The only major hint of a direction in the sequel so far is the arrival of new cast member Kirsten Dunst as Alex, who will be an exciting new addition to the team. On top of that, there are hints that the sequel may feature the Ender Dragon, which would send the characters on an epic quest.