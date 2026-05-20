Your Disney+ Just Got An Upgrade As Disney Adds Long-Awaited Integration Features

Disney+ rolled out a major upgrade that bundle subscribers have been eagerly awaiting. Disney+ users have greatly benefited from the streamer's robust features, including multi-profile support, kid-safe settings, easy offline downloads, and 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. In December 2023, Disney+ (via Deadline) added an expanded Hulu section, marking the start of the streamer's efforts to integrate a "one-app experience," and it was later rolled out in full in March 2024. And now, a new feature strongly cemented the combined integration of the two sister streaming apps.

Variety reported that Disney is adding even more Hulu integration features, with profile syncing as the standout update today, May 19. The new, long-awaited feature allows users to sync their respective Disney+ and Hulu profiles in the app, including watch history, watchlist, and recommendations.

This is part of Disney's efforts to create a more unified experience and is considered by many an "upgrade" because it makes Disney+ recommendations significantly smarter and more effective.

Disney+

Once Hulu profiles are linked, Disney+ seamlessly syncs your watch history, Watchlist, and recommendations, allowing you to pick up exactly where you left off on any title from either service, all without switching apps.

Linked profiles will see their personalized watch history and recommendations, which now include Hulu content in the "For You" tab on the home screen. The rollout will be gradual to eligible users over the coming weeks, and this feature is currently available only to 18+ profiles.

New avatars from Hulu are also available in Disney+ profiles, while Hulu-only subscribers can now sign into the Disney+ app with their login.

The outlet also reported that additional Hulu features, such as live TV channels and add-on programming packages, will be available at a later date.

Why Disney+'s New Hulu Feature Makes the Streaming Service Stand Out

Outside of the overlap between new Marvel and Star Wars content, Disney+ has been introducing great new features in recent months.

Disney+ launched Verts, a TikTok-style vertical video feed built to help users discover what to watch next. Users can access this feature in the Disney+ mobile app's navigation bar.

This latest update transformed Disney+ into a significantly stronger one-stop streaming hub for bundle subscribers.

By enabling seamless Hulu profile integration, Disney+ only subscribers have a compelling reason to add Hulu, creating an even richer, more convenient streaming ecosystem.

Given that most competitors force users to juggle separate apps to access different libraries, this level of integration is rare in streaming, making Disney+ stand out from the rest of the field. Disney+ differentiated itself through ecosystem unity, which is a viewer-first move that positions the streamer as a worthy investment for any user willing to take the risk of subscribing.