Disney+ Launches New Feature That Marvel Fans Will Love

Disney+ is home to one of the most expansive superhero libraries in streaming. The platform carries the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe catalog, which includes more than 30 films and over a dozen original series, like WandaVision, Loki, Daredevil: Born Again, and X-Men ’97. This catalog has grown so large and so fast that even the most committed fans struggle to track everything available to them.

Disney+ has acknowledged this and is now trying to solve the problem in an innovative way. The platform launched a new feature called Verts on March 12, giving US subscribers a TikTok-style vertical video feed built to help them discover what to watch next. This is a big win for Marvel fans, given what this feature can do and how it improves user experience.

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Verts lives as a new icon in the Disney+ mobile app's navigation bar. Tap it, and you enter a vertical feed of short clips pulled from MCU movies and Disney+ series across the platform's catalog. Swipe up, and the next clip appears. From any clip, Marvel fans can add the title to their Watchlist or jump straight into full playback.

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Disney first announced the feature at CES 2026 in January and had already tested a version of it on the ESPN app since August 2025, where it reportedly drove measurable engagement gains. The company credits a custom recommendation algorithm for making the experience feel personal, surfacing content based on each user's viewing habits rather than serving a generic feed. Thanks to this feature, the Disney+ experience just got better for MCU fans.

Verts Will Improve the Viewing Experience of Marvel Fans Significantly

We all love the MCU and desire more content, which Marvel doesn’t hesitate to give us. But if we’re being honest, after 18 years of films and TV shows, the franchise is oversaturated with visual media on Disney+. Titles from the franchise's earliest days, like Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD, sit alongside newer animated and limited series on the same platform, with no easy way to surface them organically. Someone who finished Avengers: Endgame and wants to know what to watch next faces a library with few obvious entry points.

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Verts changes that and makes things simpler for a fan like that. Instead of relying on a user to scroll through menus and make a deliberate choice, the feed serves up moments directly from shows and movies that match what that user has already been watching. A fan deep into Daredevil: Born Again might find a clip from Jessica Jones or The Punisher surfacing in their feed, connecting the street-level corner of the MCU in a way the traditional app layout does not.

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Say you’re new to the MCU, you watch Moon Knight, and you’re blown away by its psychological aspects. You want more, but unfortunately, Marvel has, for some reason, not renewed the show for a second season. Bummer right? Not really, the algorithm can introduce you to another psychologically intriguing show like WandaVision or Agatha All Along.

The same logic applies to the animated side of Marvel's Disney+ library. Series like X-Men ’97, What If...?, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man often struggle for visibility alongside the platform's higher-profile live-action titles. A clip-based feed that serves content based on actual preferences gives those titles a genuine chance to find new audiences.

The feature also came at the perfect time. Disney+ is heading into one of its busiest Marvel years on record. In 2026 alone, the platform is scheduled to carry Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, X-Men ’97 Season 2, VisionQuest, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, a Punisher Special Presentation, and two theatrical MCU releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, later in the year (though Doomsday is likely to be available on Disney+ later in 2027). One of the best Marvel Disney+ shows in years, Wonder Man is also currently streaming on the platform and Hulu.

With that much new content arriving in rapid succession, a discovery tool that can pull relevant older material into a fan's orbit, pairing, say, a Thor clip ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, or surfacing WandaVision ahead of VisionQuest, becomes a very useful part of how fans prepare for each new release. A blockbuster like Brand New Day, which is already generating unprecedented buzz with its trailer, is likely to attract new fans. Folks who don’t know much about the MCU need to do homework, and Verts is the perfect aid.

It's also worth noting that this feature could be Disney's way of also rolling out AI-generated content onto the platform. In December 2025, Disney and OpenAI announced a three-year licensing deal that will bring more than 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars to Sora, OpenAI's generative AI video platform.

Under the agreement, fans will be able to create short, user-prompted videos using animated and illustrated versions of Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Groot, Deadpool, Loki, and Thanos, among others. Curated selections of those fan-created Sora videos are expected to become available to stream on Disney+, and it’s highly likely that they will be integrated on the platform through Verts.