Avengers: Doomsday’s Marketing Could Be Teasing The Avengers’ 3rd International Final Battle

Avengers: Doomsday has the distinct pleasure of properly introducing Doctor Doom to the MCU. Sure, he briefly appeared in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene, where he was caught confronting Franklin Richards. But Doom didn't show his face or utter a single line of dialogue, choosing to keep his cards close to the vest ahead of Marvel Studios' next team-up movie.

It's hard to blame the powers that be for taking a patient approach with one of Marvel's most iconic villains. After all, he doesn't have the best track record in live-action, with Fox trying and failing twice to do him justice, first in Tim Story's duology and then in the much-maligned Fan4stic. This time around, though, the comic books will serve as a guide and open the door for the weird and wacky.

For starters, the MCU's take on Doom won't just be some guy that the Fantastic Four run into. Doomsday will properly explore his origins, including his home country, Latveria, which didn't appear in either of the previous Fantastic Four franchises.

A recent coffee shop pop-up attended by the Russo brothers revealed just how important Latveria is to Doomsday, as nearly all of the event's merchandise utilized the fictional country's flag.

SXSW

A villain keeping a strong connection to their birthplace is nothing new for the MCU. Thanos returned to Titan in Avengers: Infinity War and spoke to Doctor Strange about its downfall and how he doesn't want the rest of the galaxy to suffer the same fate.

While Latveria's standing in the MCU is a mystery, Doom could have a similar motivation to the Mad Titan, hoping to stop the incursions around the multiverse to keep his people safe from harm.

No matter what Doom's goals are, though, they're going to put him at odds with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, which means a final battle is on the horizon. When it's time to throw down for the final time in Doomsday, all the major players are going to turn some poor place into a battlefield. And with the information available, the most likely spot is Latveria, an unfamiliar territory that will put the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four at a disadvantage.

Fortunately, the MCU's heroes have experience going on the road. In fact, if Doomsday really does make Latveria its final stop, it will mark the third time the franchise has gone international for a final battle.

International Locations That Final Avengers Battles Have Taken Place

Sokovia

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Age of Ultron didn't waste any time getting to the action. The movie started with Captain America and Co. laying siege to a HYDRA base in Sokovia, apprehending Baron von Strucker and retrieving Loki's scepter, which the villain had used to create enhanced individuals, including Wanda and Pietro Maximoff.

When the Avengers got back home, they threw a party that was interrupted by Ultron, an AI program Tony Stark created to defend the world. After learning a bit too much about humanity, Ultron went rogue and decided to destroy the Earth rather than save it.

His mission led him to Sokovia, where he built a mission capable of lifting the country's capital city into the sky and turning it into a meteor capable of total annihilation.

Not wanting to see the world fall apart, the Avengers suited up and returned to Sokovia at the end of Age of Ultron. Of course, the focus was on stopping the giant chunk of land from plummeting to Earth. But the heroes also found time to save plenty of civilians.

By the time the credits rolled, Sokovia had seen better days. However, the planet was safe once again, and all the Avengers went their separate ways. Little did they know their mistakes in Sokovia would come back to bite them in Captain America: Civil War.

Wakanda

Marvel Studios

When Avengers: Infinity War rolled around, the titular team was toast, breaking off into two factions after Helmut Zemo's successful crusade.

That meant there was a lack of preparedness when Thanos and his Black Order started traveling through the galaxy in search of the Infinity Stones. The Avengers had access to a couple of the gems, including the Mind Stone in Vision's head.

To keep the stone safe, Captain America's crew took Vision to Wakanda, the world's most advanced nation. No army on Earth had ever been able to invade Wakanda. The Mad Titan wasn't from Earth, though, and his forces laid waste to Shuri's defenses. Even after Thor showed up, the Avengers scrambled to keep Vision out of harm's way.

All that hard work proved to be in vain when Thanos showed up in Wakanda and used the five Infinity Stones he had to fight his way to his target. Vision died twice as the villain completed his goal and wiped out half of existence. When the dust finally settled in Infinity War, all the Avengers could do was sit there in shock.