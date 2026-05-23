3 MCU Characters Who Got Snapped By Thanos And Deserved It

Thanos's snap devastated the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, but some of those lost to the event may have deserved what they got. Thanos' snap marked one of the biggest moments in MCU history, as Josh Brolin's villain eliminated half of all life across the universe after gathering the six Infinity Stones.

Three major characters who temporarily lost their lives as a result of Thanos's snap with the Infinity Gauntlet (according to the Marvel Wiki page) may have had it coming. The MCU has featured more than its fair share of characters deemed irredeemable, who have committed such heinous acts that they may never be seen favorably in fans' eyes again.

Every Character Thanos Snapped Away That Deserved It

Thaddeus Ross

Marvel Studios

Former United States President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross is one of the MCU's longest-running antagonists, first appearing in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Originally portrayed by the late William Hurt before his death in 2021, Star Wars legend Harrison Ford took over the role in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World.

Simply put, Ross was far from a redeemable character, as it took him well over a decade of time in the MCU to even consider working with the Avengers rather than wanting to control them or dismiss them entirely. On top of that, he regularly proved guilty of hypocrisy, as his obsession with Bruce Banner/the Hulk led to Harlem nearly being destroyed in the first Hulk movie, among other things.

Holding multiple positions of real power in the United States Army and government, Ross was willing to do anything he deemed necessary for peace, no matter who he harmed in the process, physically or emotionally. While being wiped from existence for five years is harsh, he certainly earned some kind of punishment for his actions.

Wilfred Nagel

Marvel Television

Olli Haaskivi joined the MCU for a one-episode appearance in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, playing Dr. Wilfred Nagel. In Episode 3, Nagel confirmed to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) that he turned to dust when Thanos snapped his fingers.

In limited screentime, Dr. Nagel proved to be one of the more evil characters in the Multiverse Saga, revealing that he was recruited by HYDRA to recreate the Super Soldier Serum as part of the Winter Soldier Program. He was recruited by the CIA when HYDRA fell, but he was snapped away before he could finish his work. Upon his return, he was recruited by Sharon Carter (the Power Broker) to finish the serum before he was killed by Helmut Zemo.

In his short MCU tenure, Nagel proved quite heartless, refusing to help Karli Morgenthau when she asked him to assist Donya Madani with her tuberculosis diagnosis. Considering this, and his at least somewhat willing association with HYDRA, he may have earned the punishment of being snapped away, even if he died for good after coming back.

Connor Powell

Marvel Television

Hamish Allan-Headley joined the MCU in 2025, portraying NYPD Officer Connor Powell in almost every episode of Daredevil: Born Again to date. By the end of Season 1, he was one of the key pieces of Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF), which helped enact martial law in New York City.

Across both seasons, Powell showed no mercy as an officer, both with the NYPD and AVTF. He ordered the bombing of the remaining Northern Star ship in Season 1, which resulted in over two dozen deaths, and he and his partner also brutally assaulted Nicky Torres and got into a confrontation with Hector Ayala in Season 1, which led to his partner's death. To make matters worse, he lied on the stand at Ayala's trial, blaming him for his partner's death. Ayala was then put in prison before he was released and eventually killed.

This is not even the end of Powell's list of horrible deeds, as he executed a subordinate in the ATFV, tortured Frank Castle after he refused to join the AVTF, and assaulted a reporter by threatening to burn his hand with frying oil.

On countless occasions, Powell was one of the most evil and brutal villains in the MCU, never holding back his aggression or showing mercy to those he was supposed to protect. He became somebody that fans wanted to see punished, and after he was confirmed to have been snapped, many felt he deserved that fate.

Bonus: Star-Lord

Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord was an MCU mainstay for nearly a decade, starring as the leading hero in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Along with the Guardians' Disney+ holiday special, he also played a major role in Avengers: Infinity War and a smaller role at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

While Peter Quill is one of the most notable heroes in the MCU, one moment sticks out for him more than most heroes that will haunt him for the rest of time. In Infinity War, Peter helped Thanos be trapped with the other Avengers and Guardians, as they almost got the Infinity Gauntlet off of Thanos' hand. However, upon learning that Thanos killed Gamora, Quill lost his cool and whacked Thanos in the head, allowing him to break free of Mantis' trance and regain control of the Gauntlet.

Although Doctor Strange saw only one in 14,000,605 scenarios in which the Avengers won, many feel Quill ruined the team's chances of stopping Thanos' snap before it came to pass. Eventually being snapped away and turned to dust, more than a few fans feel he earned that fate for his lack of control in the situation.