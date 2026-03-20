Spider-Man Brand New Day Trailer Reveals Heartbreaking MJ & Ned Twist

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official trailer sneakily revealed a heartbreaking truth about Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds. The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home changed everything for Peter Parker after Doctor Strange's spell erased everyone's memory of who he is, meaning that his girlfriend (MJ) and best friend (Ned) won't be able to remember him. Despite that, MJ and Ned are confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and they are expected to have substantial roles in the upcoming MCU movie rather than being relegated to cameos.

At the 2:25 mark of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, MJ and Ned’s apartment can be seen filled with pictures of Spider-Man, and it seems like an investigation board.

Sony Pictures

This heartbreaking revelation suggests that MJ and Ned are trying to figure out Spider-Man’s identity because they probably remember having a friendship or dynamic with Spider-Man, but not with Peter.

Sony Pictures

This could hint that if Peter finally tells them the truth, we might see the trio reunite much faster than we thought, proving their bond is stronger than any spell.

It's possible that there is a crack in Doctor Strange's spell. While it's confirmed that the world forgot Peter Parker exists, there is a chance that the spell didn't erase every lingering feeling or inconsistency, considering that MJ and Ned perhaps have the deepest relationship with Tom Holland's web-slinging hero.

Fans can watch the official trailer below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will push Peter Parker to the limit as he becomes a full-time Spider-Man, battling several villains while seemingly abandoning his personal life altogether.

Aside from Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, Spider-Man 4 is confirmed to include Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo, and many more.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will premiere in theaters on July 31.

What MJ & Ned's Investigation Means In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures

The inclusion of an investigation board in MJ and Ned's apartment in Spider-Man: Brand New Day strongly suggests that they are digging into why they have a relationship with Spider-Man, but they couldn't really remember why they were close to him in the first place, and then it suddenly stopped after No Way Home.

Aside from the obvious reason for trying to find out Spider-Man's identity, the investigation board is a strong hint that MJ and Ned are remembering, and they could be asking themselves why seeing the web-slinging hero feels personal to them.

Brand New Day seems poised to resolve Peter Parker's MJ and Ned dilemma, and the title itself is a deliberate way of implying that an isolated hero like Spider-Man deserves a second chance to reunite with those closest to him.

If anything, this clue is the first major hint that the genuine connection between Peter, Ned, and MJ pushes beyond Doctor Strange's spell and their reunion is inevitable at this point.