Disney+ keeps adding to its animated Spider-Man universe, and the streamer just confirmed a release window for one of the wall-crawler's spin-off shows in June 2026. The platform's preschool slate began with Spidey and his Amazing Friends back in 2021 and now stretches well beyond Peter Parker, with a recent spin-off bringing Tony Stark and his own team of young friends into the same world.

Per Disney+'s official June 2026 listings, Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends releases new episodes on Friday, June 12, on Disney+. The Disney Jr. animated series, a direct spin-off of Spidey and his Amazing Friends, follows childhood best friends Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho as the trio fly into action in their own custom Iron Suits.

Marvel

Iron Man and his Awesome Friends first premiered on Disney Jr. on August 11, 2025, then arrived on Disney+ the next day. The series quickly crossed paths with Spider-Man through Marvel's Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!, a pair of half-hour crossover specials. The first aired in October 2025, and a Halloween-themed sequel is set for fall 2026. After that, the preschool slate adds Marvel's Avengers: Mightiest Friends in 2027. Beyond the preschool slate, there are loads of Spider-Man-related projects coming to fans' screens that they wouldn’t want to miss.

Top Spider-Man Projects Arriving Soon

Spider-Noir

Prime Video

Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir arrives on MGM+'s linear channel on May 25, then expands worldwide on Prime Video on May 27. The eight-episode series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, casts Cage as Ben Reilly, an aging private investigator and 1930s New York's main superhero. Each episode reportedly runs roughly 40 to 47 minutes and streams in both black-and-white and full color.

This is the furthest the screen version of Spider-Man has ever drifted from the standard Peter Parker template. In the comics, Ben Reilly is Peter Parker's genetic clone from the controversial 1990s Clone Saga, not a Depression-era PI. Even the original Spider-Noir, who first appeared in 2009's Spider-Man Noir comic series and later in Into the Spider-Verse, was Peter Parker, just placed in a pulp-era setting. By focusing on an older Ben Reilly with no Peter Parker around, Spider-Noir trades the classic high school setup for noir-era regret and a personal tragedy in Reilly's past.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland's MCU Peter Parker returns to theaters on July 31, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fourth solo film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, picks up after No Way Home wiped Peter's identity from the world. Joining Holland are Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Michael Mando's Scorpion, Zendaya's MJ, Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, and Sadie Sink in a still-unrevealed role.

The film's title nods directly to the 2008 Brand New Day comic arc, when a deal with Mephisto in One More Day wiped Peter's marriage to Mary Jane from continuity and reset his life. Holland's Peter walks into a similar reset, just rerouted through a multiverse spell rather than a literal demon deal. The MCU's Peter always kept some distance from his comic counterpart. He's a teen mentored by Tony Stark instead of one shaped by Uncle Ben's death, wears a high-tech Stark suit rather than a homemade outfit, and never works at the Daily Bugle.

Brand New Day now pushes him closer to the comics' working-class, on-his-own version of Peter Parker. With no Avengers safety net and nobody in his life remembering his name, the MCU is, in a roundabout way, finally catching up to the 1962 Steve Ditko and Stan Lee blueprint.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man returns to Disney+ in fall 2026 for its second season. The animated series first dropped in January 2025 with an alternate-universe spin on Peter Parker, who, rather than getting his start through Tony Stark, gets recruited and mentored by Norman Osborn before that mentorship turns sour. Season 2 adds Gwen Stacy, brings back Charlie Cox's Daredevil for a bigger role, and dives into the symbiote properly.

The show's biggest swing is making Norman Osborn Peter's mentor, which inverts the comics, where Osborn becomes Spidey's most enduring villain only after Peter is already swinging on his own. The series also skips the Daily Bugle and hands Peter a Oscorp internship and a fancy suit. Even with those rewrites, the heart of the show, a brainy kid from Queens trying to do right by his family while juggling super-powers, hews close to the comics' original spirit.

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 5

Marvel

Disney Jr.'s Spidey and his Amazing Friends received a fifth season renewal back in February 2025 and is expected to return in 2026, although Disney has not locked in a precise release date. The series stars Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy as preschool-aged superheroes, with appearances from Black Panther, Hulk, and an ever-growing roster of villains.

This iteration of Spider-Man here is a kid with kid-sized problems. There's no radioactive spider trauma at the start and no dead Uncle Ben hanging over every choice he makes. The show treats heroism as a team activity from minute one, leaning on the Amazing Friends as a unit rather than putting Peter through the comics' classic loneliness of being the only one who knows his own secret. For preschool viewers, this is often the entry point to the whole Spidey mythology.

Marvel's Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up! Crossover Specials

Marvel

The first Marvel's Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up! special aired on October 16, 2025, and a Halloween-themed follow-up is scheduled for fall 2026. Both specials run 22 minutes and pair the Amazing Friends with Iron Man's young inventor crew, joined by additional preschool versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The specials brings Spider-Man directly into a preschool Avengers team. The comics took decades to commit to Spidey as a card-carrying Avenger, and even now his Avengers membership comes and goes. For young viewers, this version of Peter is a team player rather than the lone everyman Marvel originally pitched in 1962.

Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man 3

Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games has yet to formally announce Marvel's Spider-Man 3, although the studio's involvement remains an open secret across the industry. Face-model Ben Jordan seemingly teased motion capture work for the project in April, while the studio finishes Marvel's Wolverine which is releasing this year.

Insomniac's Peter is one of the most experienced Spideys on screen. He's been fighting crime for years, runs the Emily-May Foundation in honor of his late aunt, he's dating Mary Jane, and, as of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's ending, handed primary web-slinging duty over to Miles Morales. That's a closer match to the comics' more recent storylines, where Peter ages and mentors others while stepping in and out of the suit, rather than to the perpetually-young Peter most viewers know from the movies.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

Sony's animated trilogy wraps up with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on June 18, 2027. The film picks up after Across the Spider-Verse's cliffhanger, with Miles Morales stranded on an alternate Earth and his Spider-friends scrambling to bring him home.

The Spider-Verse films treat Peter Parker as one Spider-Man among many. Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker is a divorced, middle-aged version of the character who reluctantly mentors Miles, while Miles himself remains the lead. The typical comics' single-hero model gets replaced by a whole multiverse of Spider-people, including Spider-Gwen, Spider-Punk, Pavitr Prabhakar's Spider-Man India, and dozens more. This premise pulls directly from the 2014 Spider-Verse event comic and the final film intends to take things up a notch.