19 Years Later, Tobey Maguire Is Finally Getting a New Spider-Man Suit

Marvel Studios may be on its way to giving Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man his first new suit in nearly two decades. Maguire came back into action with a bang in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, helping the threequel become the biggest solo superhero movie in history alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. While the web-slingers' futures in the MCU are still not confirmed after this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, rumors hint at a big upgrade for Maguire's take on the hero.

A new rumor indicated that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will get a new superhero suit in Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Maguire filmed material for Doomsday "in mocap" due to the physical suit not being ready in time for shooting. However, he is "expected to wear it either in reshoots or in [Avengers:] Secret Wars," and the rumor also says that it is "not the Iron Spider suit:"

"Tobey filmed his 'Doomsday' scene in mocap because they were working on a new suit for him but didn't complete it in time. He's expected to wear it either in reshoots or in 'Secret Wars.' It's not the Iron Spider suit - apparently, it's just an upgraded version of his original suit."

Sony PIctures

Fans last saw Maguire come back to the Marvel world in Spider-Man: No Way Home, wearing essentially the same suit he wore in his original Spider-Man trilogy.

Sony Pictures

Rumors have been mixed on Maguire's role in Doomsday, especially considering neither he nor any of the other Spider-Men actors have been officially confirmed for the cast. In early June, one report teased that Maguire would have a fairly large role in Doomsday, but other previous rumors hinted at him only being part of one memorable sequence next to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

This would also be the first new suit Maguire has worn in a Marvel movie since 2007's Spider-Man 3, directed by Sam Raimi. This film showed him taking on the Venom symbiote, which gave him a scary new black version of his classic suit with a more aggressive-looking spider logo. He then went back to his classic suit for his return in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As Richtman noted, this new suit for Maguire reportedly will not be the classic Iron Spider suit, which is different from the version Tom Holland wore in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. This red-and-gold suit first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #529 (2006), coming as a gift from Tony Stark ahead of the Civil War storyline.

Marvel Comics

What Suit Could Tobey Maguire Wear in Avengers: Doomsday?

While Maguire's suit is not expected to differ drastically from what fans have seen before, a few options from the comics stand out as potential suits for his next (rumored) appearance. One example could be the Last Stand suit, first seen in 2003's Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 2) #58. This version put Peter in a red leather jacket, blue jeans, and the Spidey mask, which could give an older Maguire a darker and more grizzled look for what should be an intense movie.

Marvel Comics

Another option could be the Spider-Armor suit, which first debuted in Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 4) #1 in 2015. In the comics, Peter designed this suit as a high-tech costume for his global Parker Industries company, using a color scheme and design reminiscent of his classic suit. While this version is far superior tech-wise to anything Maguire has previously worn, it would surely show him moving in a new direction for the future.

Marvel Comics

Marvel could also go with another recent suit from the comics, the Life Story suit, which debuted in the 2019 Spider-Man: Life Story run. Here, Peter Parker and Miles Morales travel to outer space to stop Doctor Doom; while Doomsday's specific plot is unknown (as are any details about space travel specifically), this suit's connection to Doctor Doom certainly lends itself to being a good option for the MCU's next Avengers movie.

Marvel Comics

While details about Maguire's appearance in Doomsday are sure to remain a mystery until the movie is released, seeing him don only his third new costume would be an instant selling point for one of the longest-tenured superhero actors in the game.