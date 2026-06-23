Avengers: Doomsday Official Synopsis Finally Confirms What We All Expected About X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers

The official synopsis for Avengers: Doomsday confirms what fans expected all along about the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers. The Phase 6 crossover opens in theaters on December 18, with Anthony and Joe Russo directing and Robert Downey Jr. starring as Doctor Doom. Its roster runs past 30 announced actors, mixing MCU mainstays with the cast of Fox's X-Men films and the heroes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Disney published the synopsis in its official recap of CinemaCon 2026, the Las Vegas event where the studio screened the movie's full trailer. The description gained new traction online in the weeks since, and for good reason. It marks the first time Disney stated in plain terms that three separate universes will go to war in this movie.

Marvel Studios

The synopsis puts heroes from "three distinct universes" on a crash course with one another:

"In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered."

Those three universes are simple to identify. The main MCU timeline supplies the Avengers, the New Avengers, and Wakanda's forces. The Fantastic Four live on the retro-futuristic Earth-828 introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The X-Men come from the world of Fox's original films, which explains why Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn all return as their classic versions of those characters.

20th Century Studios

Marketing has already pointed in this direction. Promotional art for Doomsday merchandise showcased groups of heroes from these three universes in action with a menacing image of Doctor Doom above them. Another promotional art for the film also showed the logos of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men clashing, another hint of what’s to come.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige strengthened the idea at CinemaCon when he told Entertainment Weekly that the story draws on a famous comic run where universes collide and different timelines encounter one another, a setup that lets casts from different franchises share the screen. The official synopsis turns all of those hints into canon.

How Doctor Doom Could Trigger the Multiverse Collision

The biggest takeaway here involves the X-Men. For years, the central question around Marvel's mutants was how Kevin Feige would bring them into MCU continuity, and the synopsis answers it. The X-Men stay in their own universe, and the Incursions bring them into the MCU continuity.

The MCU already explained the likely mechanism behind the collision. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced incursions, catastrophic events where the barrier between two universes erodes until the realities crash together and one or both die. Earth-838's Reed Richards laid out the concept on screen, and the film closed with Clea recruiting Stephen Strange to repair an incursion he caused. A "deadly collision course" between three universes hints at that same threat scaled up to franchise-ending size.

Doctor Doom's role likely follows the comics. In Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars, the run Feige's comments point toward, Doom responds to a dying multiverse by seizing godlike power and deciding which worlds deserve to survive. The post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps placed Doom on Earth-828, standing over Franklin Richards, a child whose comic counterpart can reshape reality itself. Put those pieces together and Doom emerges as the likeliest architect of the entire collision.

The bigger question is whether all three universes make it out alive and if Doom and the heroes can find a resolution. Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027, so Doomsday needs a cliffhanger rather than a tidy resolution. In Hickman's story, the multiverse collapses, and Doom rules a single patchwork planet assembled out of the wreckage. If even part of that translates to film, at least one of these worlds could genuinely die before the credits roll. The Fox X-Men universe looks the most expendable; its original film series ended years ago, and a sacrifice play would hand those characters the grand farewell their own franchise never gave them, except for Wolverine, of course.