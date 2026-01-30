Avengers 5 Merch Reveals Best Look At 28 Doomsday Character Costumes

Official new Avengers: Doomsday promo art showcased stunning new looks at several key characters, such as Doctor Doom, Reed Richards, and Shang-Chi, as well as major redesigns of the X-Men. Marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has ramped up in recent weeks, with four teaser trailers offering a glimpse of the movie's story, major returns, and the costumes of characters like Namor, Shuri, and Thor.

Official promo art for Avengers: Doomsday was revealed at the Futures Festival event at Pinewood, showcasing the best look yet at the core heroes and villains of the 2026 MCU crossover event.

The promo art features Doomsday's main characters, led by Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four (including Franklin Richards), the X-Men, and the Avengers. It also featured an updated Avengers: Doomsday logo, but it may be exclusive to this latest promo art.

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom looks haunting in the official Avengers: Doomsday merch, with his expressionless mask a standout design due to its sinister vibe.

Outside of his iconic mask and hood, a closer look at Doom's cloak clasps appears to resemble the same pair of insignias that reference Thor and Captain Marvel.

It is unknown which material Doom's armor is made of, but there's a chance that it is as strong as vibranium or adamantium because he needs it to withstand any blast or damage from the main heroes.

Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Johnny Storm appear to be wearing new Fantastic Four-themed jackets on top of their official uniforms. They also have the same hairstyles from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ben Grimm can be seen wearing the same costume he wore in the first movie with no minor visual upgrades yet. It's possible that he also has one of those Fantastic Four-themed jackets that he could wear at some point in the movie.

Another look at an aged-up Franklin Richards was also unveiled, and he is expected to play a major part in the grand scheme of Doctor Doom's plans in Doomsday.

The New Avengers

Marvel Studios

The latest Avengers: Doomsday promo also highlighted the New Avengers. Outside of Bob, the team (Yelena, Bucky, US Agent, Ghost, Red Guardian) all wear the same costumes they wore in Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene.

Yelena sports a gray armoured suit, while Bucky wears new armor with a New Avengers logo. Red Guardian is seen with a bald haircut, while US Agent still wears the same beret as his helmet replacement.

Rounding out the team are Ghost with an all-black armor with the same New Avengers logo, and Bob, who appears to transform into Sentry in the battle against Doctor Doom.

Wakandans & Namor

Marvel Studios

While the fourth teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday already offered a glimpse of M'Baku, Shuri, and Namor's costumes, this new promo art provided another look at these main characters, with designs similar to those in the 60-second trailer.

As the King of Wakanda, M'Baku can be seen wearing an evolved version of his armor alongside some potential upgrades from Talokan. He also has his usual reinforced forearm guards and spikes in his repertoire.

Shuri and Namor's redesigns also imply that Wakandans and Talokans are sharing their technology, which is a good sign, as they need all the firepower they can get in the Multiversal war against Doctor Doom.

X-Men

Marvel Studios

Perhaps the standout designs in the latest promo art are the X-Men's. Following the epic third teaser trailer that confirmed James Marsden's Cyclops in a comic-accurate costume, more looks at the costumes of the other team members were unveiled.

Ian McKellen's Magneto sports longer hair in his comic-accurate costume, which resembles that of his X-Men '97 counterpart. Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler looks perfect as he wears his usual purple turtleneck taken straight from the comics.

Meanwhile, Charles Xavier wears a black turtleneck, similar to the one seen in the third Doomsday trailer. Kelsey Grammer's Beast has longer hair as well, while Mystique sports a comic-accurate costume with her usual red hair. Gambit also appears to be wearing the same costume he wore in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Sam Wilson's Avengers

Marvel Studios

Rounding out the core team of characters in Avengers: Doomsday is Sam Wilson's newly assembled group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, which includes Shang-Chi, Thor, Falcon, and Ant-Man.

Wilson's Captain America dons the same costume he had during the final battle against Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. Joaquin Torres' Falcon appears to have undergone only a minor cosmetic upgrade that has yet to be shown in its full glory.

What makes Thor's design stand out from the rest is the fact that he brought back his iconic hairstyle from Avengers: Infinity War. Moreover, Ant-Man appears to return to his classic look from Ant-Man and the Wasp, which makes sense since he also wore the same one in Avengers: Endgame after leaving the Quantum Realm.

God Loki

Marvel Studios

God Loki looks quite stunning in the official promo art, sporting the same look he had during the eventful Loki Season 2 finale after he ascended as God of Stories.

God Loki's design showcases a more regal, cosmic version of Tom Hiddleston's character, capped off by his prominent gold-horned helmet, which cements his status as a Multiversal guardian.

Loki has yet to be seen in action as the God of Stories, and it will be interesting to see how powerful he really is against Doctor Doom.