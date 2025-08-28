Marvel Studios Releases Best Look Yet At 5 Official Avengers Doomsday Costumes (Photos)

MCU fans now have their best look yet at a handful of official costumes that will take center stage in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday is currently in the middle of production, with Marvel hoping to make it the biggest theatrical release in MCU history. Following the end of a Phase 5 slate that had plenty of ups and downs, fans already have at least some idea of what to expect in the next major team-up outing from Marvel Studios.

Disney released Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 27. This came with the movie's highly praised mid and post-credits scene, the second of which showed off the New Avengers in their full new costumes. That second scene was also not directed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, continuing this unique trend after past MCU movies used post-credits scenes directed by other Marvel Studios creatives.

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are directing 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. The consensus expectation is that the footage in this post-credits scene is taken directly from Doomsday, as it was filmed during production on the fifth Avengers movie.

Ahead are the best looks yet at the film's first five costumes revealed from Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene:

Best Looks at 5 Avengers: Doomsday Costumes

Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh

Leading the cast of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, the heroine who took over the late Natasha Romanoff's Black Widow mantle. Pugh will make her fourth live-action appearance in Doomsday after debuting in 2021's Black Widow and returning to her role in 2021's Hawkeye.

Yelena's costume is similar to the outfit she has worn for years as the Black Widow, giving her an all-black getup and the New Avengers logo on her shoulder. She also gets to keep her Black Widow insignia on her belt, and her classic batons stay attached to her back.

Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan

One of the MCU's longest-tenured stars, Sebastian Stan, returns in Thunderbolts* as James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes, better known to fans as the Winter Soldier. Stan has been part of the MCU since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, and Avengers: Doomsday will give him his 12th live-action appearance in the role.

Bucky has a red and black star on the right shoulder of his costume, the rest of which is black with armor plating over his chest and no sleeve over his vibranium left arm. While his costume is nothing flashy, Barnes is sure to have an impact on this new Avengers team after leaving his position as a United States Senator.

Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen

Hannah John-Kamen brings Ava Starr, better known as Ghost, back to the MCU with her roles in Thunderbolts* and Avengers: Doomsday. Following her original debut in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, she will have three MCU appearances under her belt as the phasing and occasionally invisible heroine after Doomsday.

Matching her team's all-black aesthetic, Ghost's costume features leather material and some armor plating, along with the New Avengers logo on her shoulder. She also has some fabric flowing from her waist, which was seen on her original Thunderbolts* costume as well.

U.S. Agent

Wyatt Russell

A new addition to the MCU during the Multiverse Saga was Wyatt Russell's John Walker, known to the public as the former Captain America and the current U.S. Agent. Following his fall from grace in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Walker returned for his second MCU outing in Thunderbolts*, and he will be back for a third round of action in Avengers: Doomsday.

John Walker's costume is mostly similar to what he wore in Thunderbolts, the main differences being his bent shield and the beret on his head that replaces his helmet. Fans will pay close attention to how he uses his deformed shield moving forward, particularly alongside so many other super soldiers from MCU history.

Red Guardian

David Harbour

Coming into Avengers: Doomsday with the wildest personality and costume is David Harbour's Red Guardian, the Soviet Union-based super soldier. Introduced in 2021's Black Widow, Harbour will get his third live-action MCU credit when he comes back to the role for 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Alexei Shostakov comes into Doomsday with a colorful tracksuit, which uses an orange and blue color scheme and has a "New Avengerz" logo on the chest. The outfit includes logos for seven real-world companies to take advantage of branding opportunities, although it is unclear how long Alexei will utilize this costume in the movie.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the first Avengers film in the MCU's Phase 6 and the first overall since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Starring at least two dozen MCU veterans and legacy Marvel stars, generations of characters will team up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, whose actions will threaten the sanctity and safety of the entire multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.