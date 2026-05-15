Avengers: Doomsday Merch Reveals 4 Leaders of the ‘Avengers’ Team

A new look at Avengers: Doomsday merch showcased the 4 leaders of the 'Avengers' team, which include Sam Wilson's Captain America, Shuri's Black Panther, Yelena, and Thor. Doomsday is set to be the biggest MCU movie in history, featuring multiple teams of powerful superheroes from across the Marvel multiverse. However, one remaining question is which of these heroes will be featured as leaders, given so many names in play.

An art piece for Avengers: Doomsday featured many of the characters from the new movie. This image specifically highlights the leaders of multiple groups of heroes in this movie, seemingly confirming who will be the Avengers' leaders as they face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom on December 18.

4 Main Avengers Leaders in Avengers: Doomsday

Shuri

Marvel Studios

In the bottom right corner of the image, Letitia Wright makes her return to the MCU as Shuri, who now operates as Wakanda's leader and protector, the Black Panther. Wright was confirmed in Marvel's initial casting announcement for Doomsday in March 2025, and she is also set to jump back into action for Avengers: Secret Wars.

The trailers teased a major role for Shuri in Doomsday, as she stands with the Wakandans and the Avengers in the fight against Doom. This will also give her a chance to fight alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the first time, especially after she and M'Baku meet the Fantastic Four.

Sam Wilson/Captain America

Marvel Studios

Naturally, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will take on a leading role for the Avengers upon his return in Doomsday. Having taken over the Captain America mantle at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he will now lead his own team of Avengers, setting him up as one of the most important heroes in this movie.

While the Avengers will reassemble after Captain America: Brave New World, they may start off with some interesting controversy, as they were teased to be in a dispute over the team name with the New Avengers at the end of Thunderbolts*. However, Wilson will have to help the teams put aside their differences, as Doom is set to threaten the safety of the entire Multiverse.

Yelena

Marvel Studios

Florence Pugh will be back in the MCU as Yelena Belova in Avengers: Doomsday, marking her third movie and fourth live-action project with Marvel since 2021. She was last seen in Thunderbolts* and now serves as one of the New Avengers' leading figures after they were announced to the world by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Yelena will be one of the Avengers' central figures, working with Sam Wilson and the other hero teams. Considering her popularity across her MCU tenure, she is sure to be a major player in this movie as she helps take the fight to Doom.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth, one of the MCU's longest tenured stars, will play the powerful Thor in Avengers: Doomsday. This will be his first time portraying the hero since 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder (which became one of the MCU's biggest critical flops), and he seems to be set to be one of this film's most impactful characters.

Thor got his own Doomsday trailer in December, teasing one more battle for the God of Thunder as he hopes to keep his adopted daughter, Love, and those he cares about safe. He is also heard giving an impassioned speech to the rest of the team about Doom being a threat bigger than any he has ever faced in a privately-released CinemaCon trailer, setting him up for what could be his most epic MCU story to date.

The full merchandise image can be seen below: