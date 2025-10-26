Florence Pugh Had 1 Big Request For Yelena's New Avengers Redesign

When Florence Pugh signed on to reprise Yelena Belova in The New Avengers, she made sure one specific request was heard. Also known as Thunderbolts*, it debuted in theaters this May and is now streaming on Disney+. Since its release, the movie has been praised as one of Marvel Studios' best-reviewed projects in recent years while also directly setting the table for Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.

Pugh revealed that she had just one request when returning as Yelena Belova in The New Avengers: making sure her character had "cool eyes." In the newly released Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* art book, Pugh explained that she wanted Yelena's self-expression to come through in subtle ways, particularly in her clothes, hair, and makeup.

While she wanted stripped-back colors, "no bright anything," and a minimalist look overall, Pugh insisted that Yelena's signature eye makeup be a highlight:

"She is now her own person and can choose what to do. We want very stripped-back colors-no bright anything, and very simple hair and makeup. Though I was like, 'Its Yelena-she can't not have cool eyes.""

Marvel Studios

Beyond Yelena's beloved eye makeup, Pugh also reflected in the art book on what she believed was the most daring aspect of The New Avengers. For her, the "brave" choice was how the film and director Jake Schreier pulled back the curtain on its characters’ inner lives:

"When you think of super hero movies, you're constantly imagining these amazing people being able to do these amazing things all the time. I think something that has been really brave of Jake and Marvel to start dipping their toe into is really looking at the inner workings of these characters and how they feel."

Thunderbolts* addressed mental health in a major way, and most fans appreciated it, especially when the heroes won with a hug. Pugh questioned the impact of superhero life on the psyche, which the film focused on: "What does that do to your brain?"

"What these people must go through when they are around all of this action and this need to be on point all the time. What does that do to your brain? Because at the end of the day, they are humans. Maybe their shiny life isn’t actually so shiny."

Marvel Studios

Schreier echoed that perspective, explaining how Yelena served as the film's anchor: "We find her at a place very much rejecting the concept of being a hero." Well before the film's release, it was known that Yelena would be depressed during the events of Thunderbolts*.

What the director also explained is the evolution of Yelena, how she grows from that isolation to "not only accept[ing] the idea of being on a team, but also leading one:"

"We find her at a place very much rejecting the concept of being a hero. She works alone, wants nothing to do with Val anymore, and has to travel the longest journey to not only accept the idea of being on a team, but also leading one - buying into some of these concept that she's pushed away and living up to the legacy of her sister."

Yelena’s evolution in Thunderbolts*, still rocking her "cool eyes" look in the post-credits scene, sets the stage for her to become one of Marvel's most vital heroes. Now leading the New Avengers, Yelena's expected to play a "huge" role in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Before either of those historic crossovers, Pugh is expected to make her fourth MCU appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the size of that role is uncertain.

Yelena & the New Avengers' Growth

What made Thunderbolts* resonate so strongly with audiences wasn't just the action but the character work, as Pugh and Schreier touched on in the art book.

Senator Bucky Barnes stepped into reluctant leadership, still carrying the weight of his past but finally accepting responsibility. John Walker (who has a controversial casting story) shifted from abrasive mercenary to a flawed yet earnest hero, while Red Guardian revealed surprising heart beneath his comedic bravado.

Even Ghost wrestled with her moral ambiguity, and Bob, the lovable "antagonist," had an unstable transformation into the Sentry, bringing spectacle and emotional heft. Ultimately, these misfit heroes found growth unexpectedly, and the behind-the-scenes choices have shed even more light on the creative decisions that most fans loved.