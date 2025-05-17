Thunderbolts’ Sentry Could Be the MCU’s New Most Powerful Hero: 8 Strongest Marvel Heroes Ranked

After his introduction in Thunderbolts*, the MCU may have a new most-powerful hero in Sentry. Lewis Pullman's Robert Reynolds made his MCU debut in Thunderbolts*, where fans got to know a super-soldier known as Sentry, but also an incredibly dangerous alter-ego named the Void.

The Multiverse Saga (every MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame) has added a plethora of powerful Marvel characters. From Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) in Guardians of the Galaxy, to Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) in Captain America: Brave New World, to even G'iah (Emilia Clarke) in Secret Invasion, our Marvel heroes are the strongest they have ever been!

Based on what was revealed about Sentry in Thunderbolts*, as well as how his powers were displayed throughout the film, it is indisputable that Sentry is one of the most powerful heroes in the entire MCU. In fact, he could be at the top of that list.

The 8 Most Powerful Active MCU Heroes Ranked

8. Hulk

Marvel Studios

It is a bit head-scratching to think that the Hulk is only the eighth-most powerful hero in the entire MCU, but so many characters that are more dangerous have been introduced since Hulk's debut in the MCU.

If the Hulk really gave in to his rage and continued to compound his strength as he got angrier, it is possible that Hulk could beat some of the other characters on this list. However, Hulk doesn't possess the cosmic abilities that other characters have, and sometimes, the brains and brawn can't match up to god-like abilities.

7. Adam Warlock

Marvel Studios

Adam Warlock has a lot of potential, but he doesn't have the experience to hone his powers enough to be considered more powerful than some other characters within the MCU.

If Adam Warlock continues to appear in projects throughout the franchise for years to come and becomes more experienced, he could sneak his way into the top 5 most powerful characters.

6. G'iah

Marvel Studios

G'iah proved herself to be a bit of an overpowered character in Secret Invasion, especially when she tapped into her Super Skrull powers. With so many different powers, it is possible for G'iah to defeat nearly anyone.

However, like Adam Warlock, she may not be as experienced with her abilities to take down some of the MCU's more seasoned veterans.

5. Thor

Marvel Studios

Sometimes it is easy to forget that Thor is a god. There is no question that Thor is one of the most powerful characters in the franchise. He went toe to toe with Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame, and was even able to injure Thanos in the former.

Many will remember Thanos telling Thor he "should have gone for the head," indicating that if Thor had attempted a head strike, he may have killed Thanos on the spot.

Thor has also faced off against other extremely powerful villains like Hela and Gorr, only adding to his resume that he is one of the most powerful characters in the MCU.

4. Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange's power level is arguably more impressive than any other character's on this list, considering he is a mortal man. Despite that, Strange became the Sorcerer Supreme and honed his abilities to the point that he could alter reality and even hold his own against characters like Wanda Maximoff, Dormammu, and Thanos.

Following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is possible that Strange could have become even more powerful. However, fans will have to wait until the master of the mystic arts shows up again to see just how much he has grown.

3. Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel can go toe-to-toe with nearly everyone. When she made her epic entrance in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel gave Thanos a run for his money. In a one-on-one fight, she would even be favored to beat him.

Because of her experience, the time she's spent scouring the universe in an attempt to keep it safe, and just her superhuman abilities, Captain Marvel is undoubtedly one of the MCU's most powerful heroes.

2. Loki

Marvel Studios

Loki has only gotten more powerful as the MCU has gone on, but nothing compares to the transformation he made in Loki Season 2.

After becoming the God of Stories, Loki became the most powerful character in the franchise (although that didn't last long). Considering that he is literally protecting all of the timelines, it is hard to say that anyone can match his level of power.

But now there is one.

1. Sentry

Marvel Studios

Sentry has only appeared in one Marvel Studios project (Thunderbolts*), but it doesn't matter. He is absolutely the most powerful character in the entire franchise.

Sentry was described as being equal to 1,000 exploding stars, which is the best comparison to exactly how powerful he is. His fight against the Thunderbolts also proves how formidable he is, as none of the team members could land a single blow against him, even when working together.

Even without bringing in his abilities as the Void, Sentry is still the most powerful hero in the MCU. Once he inevitably displays his powers again in the future, he will be a welcome asset to anyone who needs him.

It is worth noting that Thunderbolts* didn't even include nearly all of the powers Sentry has in the comics. If some of those are brought in and given to his MCU character, he could become even more powerful.