Marvel’s Sentry Has 8 Powers The Thunderbolts Movie Didn’t Reveal

Lewis Pullman's Sentry was introduced as one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe in Thunderbolts*. With flight, telekinesis, super strength, and speed, Sentry has a wide range of powers in the MCU. However, a few of his comic-based powers were left out of the movie.

Thunderbolts* featured Sentry as the story's biggest threat for the core team of antiheroes, with Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman embodying the character. Known as Robert Reynolds, Pullman's character was described as being more powerful than all of the Avengers put together upon his debut.

This description was not much of an exaggeration, especially when looking at what Sentry can do on the Marvel Comics pages. However, as he made his first appearance in a live-action MCU project, not all of those incredible abilities were utilized in Thunderbolts*' plot.

All 8 Sentry Powers That Missed the Cut in Thunderbolts*

Invisibility

Marvel Studios

Seen in multiple issues of the comics, including The Sentry #1, Robert Reynolds boasts the power of invisibility. He is able to manipulate energy projections and light rays, which allows him to absorb, deflect, or bend light in order to hide himself from the world.

Teleportation

Marvel Studios

While being able to teleport is incredible enough in itself, Sentry's powers allow him to teleport planetary distances and even between realms, given the right circumstances. He is able to manipulate his own molecular structure and bend the fabric of spacetime with his control of cosmic energy, allowing him to reach anywhere he wants almost instantly.

He has used this power in comic issues such as The Sentry #3, New Avengers #9, and Dark Avengers #12.

Absorbing and Manipulating Energy

Marvel Studios

Sentry is able to absorb energy radiation from any source and use it to his advantage, although it typically comes from solar energy (similar to DC's Superman). Seen all across his comic history, Sentry can use any form of energy to create blasts, force fields, and more; it is known as his core power, which enables many of his other abilities.

Telepathy

Marvel Studios

While limited, Sentry has a range of telepathic abilities such as mind reading and psychic communication, which also allows him to resist psychic attacks from others. In the comics, he uses these powers to make the world forget about his existence, and he uses psychokinetic powers to stop Mjolnir in its tracks after Thor hurls the hammer at him.

Shapeshifting

Marvel Studios

Particularly when Sentry is utilizing the Void, he is able to shapeshift, although it is slightly different from the way Mystique (who will return in Avengers: Doomsday) can shapeshift. When the Void takes over, he can restructure his body's matter and energy, becoming a shadowy, silhouette-type figure with tendrils; he can also change his size at will in either direction.

Regeneration

Marvel Studios

Similar to his shapeshifting power, Sentry has a regenerative ability that allows him to heal his body quickly if he is injured. Unlike characters like Wolverine or Deadpool, due to Sentry having complete control of his entire molecular build, he can simply reappear and reform anytime he is injured enough that part of him is missing or deformed.

Power Bestowal

Marvel Studios

Unlike many other powered people in the Marvel universe, Sentry is able to share his impressive powers with others in his immediate vicinity, most often to protect his loved ones. He has done this for his own puppy, Watchdog, and other comics have included him giving his powers to characters like the Hulk to protect them from his alter-ego, the Void.

Sentry can share his powers with others, similar to what we have seen in Thor: Love and Thunder and Shazam. He has done this many times in comics to protect his loved ones, especially from his darker half, Void.

Molecular Manipulation

Marvel Studios

Along the same lines as some of his other powers, Sentry can manipulate and rearrange molecules at will, not just in his own body (which is amplified when he is the Void). He has disintegrated himself from existence, disintegrated parts of Asgard, and he can turn objects into other substances. This power is one of the ones he uses less often than others.