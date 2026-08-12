All 7 Game of Thrones Shows & Movies Releasing After House of the Dragon Season 3 (Confirmed & In Development)

The Game of Thrones universe will officially continue to expand in unprecedented ways after House of the Dragon Season 3. Even 15 years after Game of Thrones launched on HBO in 2011, based on George R. R. Martin's world of Westeros, the adult fantasy political drama remains one of TV's biggest franchises. HBO has already ventured across Westerosi history in two spin-offs that adapt other stories and elements of Martin's extensive world-building.

This year kicked off with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first season in January, tossing aside Game of Thrones' usual political intrigue for a simple story of a Hedge Knight and his squire (who happens to be a Targaryen prince). More recently, HBO just wrapped up House of the Dragon's third and penultimate season, beginning the wait for more Game of Thrones content.

Every Game of Thrones Movie & Show Coming Up Next

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2

HBO

Next up for the world of Westeros in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2, starring Peter Claffey's Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Dexter Sol Ansell's Aegon Targaryen. Or, as they are better known: Dunk and Egg.

While House of the Dragon has kept fans waiting two years for new seasons, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is fixing that problem, with Season 2 expected to release in the first half of next year, just one year after the show began.

Season 2 will adapt George R. R. Martin's second novella, The Sworn Sword, which sees Dunk and Egg serving Ser Eustace Osgrey of Standfast (played by The Witcher actor Peter Mullan) in the Reach during a local drought.

It's unclear whether that release schedule is here to stay, as HBO hasn't yet renewed the spin-off for Season 3, centered on The Mystery Knight. The series' fate beyond that is unclear, as Martin has published only three novellas, although HBO has expressed interest in adapting his unpublished Dunk & Egg works.

House of the Dragon Season 4

HBO

House of the Dragon is over for now after concluding Season 3 with the Battle of Tumbleton and an epic clash between Aegon and Rhaenyra's forces. However, HBO still has a fourth and final season in the works for the Targaryen saga of Fire and Blood, which showrunner Ryan Condal promised Empire would start production on in early 2027, in time to premiere at some point in 2028.

Condal has teased that "the whole season is payoff" as House of the Dragon speeds toward the thrilling conclusion of Game of Thrones' first spin-off and the Targaryen Civil War between the greens and blacks. Provided that production moves along smoothly and repeats similar patterns to previous seasons, House of the Dragon Season 4 should begin on HBO in Summer 2028.

Aegon’s Conquest Movie

Game of Thrones

The Westerosi mythos is officially expanding past HBO and onto the big screen, as Warner Bros. announced Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest at CinemaCon as the franchise's first movie. The movie is being written by Andor writer and House of Cards creator Beau Willimon and currently has no release date.

Aegon's Conquest will arrive as a Dune-scaled blockbuster in 2028 or later, set 300 years before Game of Thrones and explaining how Aegon I Targaryen conquered Westeros and formed the Seven Kingdoms.

Aegon became the one to forge the Iron Throne from his enemies' weapons after seizing power with his two sister-wives and his three powerful dragons.

Jon Snow/Arya Stark Sequel

HBO

HBO started planning its first Game of Thrones sequel around Kit Harington's Jon Snow, who headed north with the wildlings after the series finale. While HBO ultimately shelved the sequel, CEO Casey Bloys left the door open for a potential Snow revival, saying, "Maybe we'll try again."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harington's original spin-off plan was abandoned due to its overly dreary premise of Jon Snow suffering from PTSD, having thrown aside his sword and chased away his direwolf, Ghost.

However, HBO was said to be trying again early this year, with Drops of God writer Quoc Dang Tran plotting a sequel that could shift from the north to the east, set in Essos, and even adding Maisie Williams' adventurous Arya Stark to the mix.

The project was described as being in "very early development" and may not happen at all, as THR reports that Martin is hesitant to allow a sequel, and HBO is "keenly aware of how high the bar of execution needs to be."

The Game of Thrones creator previously confirmed that there are "some sequels" in the works out of the "five or six spin-offs" now in development, hinting that he and HBO may be seeking out the right idea to chart Westeros' future.

The Sea Snake

HBO

For at least five years now, HBO has been developing a House of the Dragon prequel about the youthful, sea-faring days of Steve Toussaint's Corlys Velaryon. The series, which will explore Velaryon's dangerous journeys around the world, has gone by the titles The Sea Snake and Nine Voyages.

Martin confirmed on his blog in December 2023 that Nine Voyages has shifted from live-action to animation due to "budgetary constraints." He explained that "half the show taking place at sea" and the need to create "a different port every week" prompted the format shift, with Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky coming on board to lead Nine Voyages.

Ten Thousand Ships

Game of Thrones

A spin-off about the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, titled Ten Thousand Ships, will be set 1000 years before the flagship series, officially making it the earliest chapter in the Game of Thrones TV timeline. The project has already undergone evolutions from Legend director Brian Helgeland and Helstrom producer Amanda Segel, with playwright Eboni Booth tackling the latest pilot attempt.

The series would explore Princess Nymeria (after whom Arya named her direwolf in Game of Thrones) as she leads the Rhoynar survivors of the Second Spice War on a voyage from Essos to find a new home, which they do so in Dorne, allying with House Martell. It's unclear whether Ten Thousand Ships is still conceived as a live-action story or could shift to animation, as with Nine Voyages.

The Golden Empire

Game of Thrones

The creator of Westeros confirmed on his blog in March 2022 that The Golden Empire was in the works as an animated show set far east of Essos in Yi Ti, which is inspired by ancient China. Martin hyped up the project, saying it had a "great young writer" and that "the art and animation is just going to be beautiful."

Martin stated in the 2023 blog discussed earlier that, out of four animated spin-offs in development, "two of the original projects were subsequently shelved," while two others (plus Nine Voyages) remained in the works. It should be noted that updates on The Golden Empire have been scarce since 2022, sparking concerns that development has stalled or that it was shelved.

BONUS: The Mad King Stageplay

HBO

For years, one of the most requested Game of Thrones spin-offs has been a prequel about Robert's Rebellion, exploring a young Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark as they overthrew the Mad King, culminating in the moment when Jaime Lannister became the Kingslayer. Well, fans are finally getting that story, but in the form of a stage play called Game of Thrones: The Mad King.

The play is currently in the middle of a sold-out run at the Royal Shakespeare Theater in the U.K. that will last until September 5. Details surrounding its future beyond that are unclear, but many have theorized that it could transfer to London's West End after receiving strong demand and critical reception after its premiere.