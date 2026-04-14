Warner Bros. & DC Studios CinemaCon 2026 Panel: Live Blog (In Progress)

Warner Bros. will bring thrilling news and updates about its theatrical slate for 2026 and beyond at CinemaCon 2026. CinemaCon is the world's largest annual gathering of the movie theater industry, where theater owners and studios come together to showcase theatrical releases and other exciting theater news. Following an exciting first day (at which Sony hyped up a massive round of movies), more studios are stepping up to the plate.

As of writing, CinemaCon 2026 is moving into its second day of events in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warner Bros. panel will run from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. PT, covering more than a handful of major theatrical releases while the studio is in the midst of a potential merger with Paramount.

Warner Bros. had a huge CinemaCon presentation in 2025, which included a deep dive into Superman, One Battle After Another, and Final Destination Bloodlines. For a full breakdown of last year's presentation, take a look here.

DC Studios

One of the heaviest expected hitters at this panel is Dune: Part Three, the conclusion of Denis Villeneuve's space opera trilogy, starring a cast led by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Also on the docket is DC Studios, which has two new superhero movies scheduled for release in 2026: Supergirl and Clayface. It's possible we might hear something about 2027's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, but it's unlikely, given DC Studios has two movies in between now and Man of Tomorrow's June 9, 2027, release date.

Some other Warner Bros. movies to expect at the panel include the animated Cat in the Hat movie, Mortal Kombat 2, Tom Cruise's Digger, and Evil Dead Burn.

The Direct

Warner Bros.' panel for CinemaCon 2026 has officially started, as attendees take in the opening festivities. This began with a visual presentation that included images from some of the studio's biggest movies, including Happy Feet, Superman (1978), and Training Day.

The presentation started with actor/comedian Patton Oswalt coming onto the stage with comedic, exaggerated grandeur, accompanied by four showgirls who escorted him to the front. Hyping up "The Big Picture," his description for this panel, he hyped himself up on the microphone and joked about wanting to join Warner Bros.' DC Universe.

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, walked out on stage to the music from 2025's Sinners, one of the year's best movies. They revealed that the studio has 14 theatrical releases planned for this year and 18 in 2027, compared to the 11 movies that were released this year.

They also announced a new distribution label called Warner Bros. Clockwork, which is in the same vein as New Line Cinema, WB Animation, and DC Studios.

De Luca put the responsibility on Warner Bros. to create more films and increase the volume of movies released, which would help box office numbers reach the highs seen in previous years.

The presentation continued with a hype reel showing off Warner Bros.' 2025 slate, featuring movies like Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Superman. It also included the famous chicken jockey scene from Minecraft and videos from movie theaters showing fans cheering wildly.

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