CinemaCon 2026 Schedule + Expected Announcements From Marvel, Disney & More

CinemaCon 2026 is here, with multiple studios expected to bring internet-breaking news to this massive convention. Taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 13 to April 16, CinemaCon is the world's largest gathering for the theater industry, held at Caesar's Palace. Here, theater owners and studios unite to showcase major movies coming to theaters, bringing the biggest studios in the game together for major breaking news.

CinemaCon 2026 is officially underway, with at least six major movie studios expected to deliver presentations across the rest of the week. Dozens of the biggest movies of the year will take center stage at this convention, as studios bring executives, directors, actors, and more on stage to promote their work and tease what fans should expect for the rest of the year.

Below you can find the full schedule for CinemaCon, as well as which movies and announcements to expect from each of the major Hollywood studios.

Sony (9:30 - 11:30 p.m. ET, Monday, 4/13)

(9:30 - 11:30 p.m. ET, Monday, 4/13) Warner Bros. (7:30 - 9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, 4/14)

(7:30 - 9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, 4/14) Universal (7:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, 4/15)

(7:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, 4/15) Amazon MGM Studios (11:30 p.m. ET - 1:15 a.m. ET, Wednesday, 4/15)

(11:30 p.m. ET - 1:15 a.m. ET, Wednesday, 4/15) Paramount (12:45 - 2:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, 4/16)

(12:45 - 2:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, 4/16) Disney (5:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, 4/16)

What To Expect From Each Studio at CinemaCon 2026

Sony - 9:30 - 11:30 p.m. ET, Monday, 4/13

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures will kick off the CinemaCon proceedings on Monday evening, which should come with a few new exciting updates on its slate.

The studio's biggest theatrical release of the year is sure to be Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one of two MCU movies being released in 2026. Starring Tom Holland and a host of returning characters from across the MCU, Sony may offer a new tease into what to expect from this movie after waiting a long time to deliver the first official trailer for the first live-action Spider-Man movie since 2021.

Other movies that may be shown off in this panel include Insidious: The Bleeding World and Resident Evil.

Warner Bros. - 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, 4/14

Warner Bros.

From its superhero movies to other major franchises, Warner Bros. will have plenty to promote during its panel at CinemaCon for the rest of the year.

One of the studio's biggest winners is expected to be Dune Messiah (Dune 3), the third chapter in Denis Villeneuve's space epic. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Robert Pattinson (who stars as this movie's villain), this film will center on Paul Atreides' struggles with being the emperor during a holy war, while conspiracies threaten his reign over the universe and new drama unfolds.

DC Studios will also add two new movies to its Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, with Supergirl in June and Clayface in October. Supergirl will recreate the Woman of Tomorrow storyline from DC Comics, which will pit Kara Zor-El on an intergalactic journey alongside a young alien named Ruthye, while Clayface will show off Matt Hagen's origin story as he is turned into a clay-based monster after being attacked by a gangster.

Other films on Warner Bros.' schedule for this year include Mortal Kombat 2, Evil Dead Burn, and The Cat in the Hat.

Universal - 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, 4/15

Universal

Multiple major blockbuster movies will help drive Universal forward after the studio kicked off this year with a box office winner in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Most immediately on the horizon is director Antoine Fuqua's work on Michael, the new biopic about legendary pop artist Michael Jackson coming to theaters on April 24. Starring Jaafar Jackson (Michael's real-life nephew), Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, and Nia Long, this film will detail Jackson's early life with the Jackson 5 before moving to his long and successful career as a solo artist in the 1970s and 1980s.

The studio's other expected massive hit is Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, an adaptation of the classic Homer story from ancient Greece. Behind Matt Damon's Odysseus, the rest of the movie's massive cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and more ahead of its July 31 debut.

Other films that may be shown in this presentation include Disclosure Day and Werwulf.

Amazon MGM Studios - 11:30 p.m. ET - 1:15 a.m. ET, Wednesday, 4/15

Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios is already deep into an exciting year of releases, which will continue after its panel at CinemaCon.

Most immediately on the horizon is the Jack Ryan: Ghost War movie, which comes to theaters in late May. After a disappointing run in recent years, John Krasinski will reprise his role as the titular former Marine, and he will be joined by Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Betty Gabriel.

Looking further ahead to 2027 releases, a major early moment of the year will come with the release of Spaceballs 2, which comes to theaters on April 23, 2027. Written by Josh Gad (who will also appear in an undisclosed role), Bill Pullman, George Wyner, and Daphne Zuniga return to play their roles from the original 1987 film, as will Rick Moranis in his long-awaited return as Dark Helmet. Newcomers include Lewis Pullman, Keke Palmer, and Anthony Carrigan.

Other potential additions to this presentation include Masters of the Universe, I Play Rocky, and Verity.

Paramount - 12:45 - 2:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, 4/16

Paramount

Amidst a potentially massive merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount is expected to have a big presentation at CinemaCon 2026.

On the animated side, Angry Birds 3 will make its debut in theaters in late December, continuing the story based on the classic mobile game. Paramount may offer a first look at footage or images from this movie, which will bring in major new names like Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, and Walker Scobell for new roles.

Also an option for the presentation is Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender, a new animated movie from this hit series coming in October to Paramount+. Along with Eric Nam as Aang, this film will feature the voice talents of Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, Taika Waititi, and Ke Huy Quan.

Other films that may be promoted at this panel include Scary Movie, Street Fighter, and Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

Disney - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, 4/16

Marvel Studios

The final major presentation from CinemaCon 2026 will be from Disney, which is set to release some of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.

The biggest of those movies will be Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, which is already predicted to be the biggest film of the year at the box office when it debuts on December 18. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and a litany of MCU and legacy Marvel stars, Marvel may deliver either a new look at footage from Doomsday or a new update on other actors who could join this film's already massive cast.

One of Disney's other major IPs, Star Wars, could join the fray as well, as The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to soar into theaters on May 22. Bringing back Din Djarin and his little green Force-sensitive companion, the two will travel across the galaxy on a new mission, and Disney is expected to show more of that journey at CinemaCon.

Disney is also reuniting with Pixar for Toy Story 5, which brings Woody and Buzz back together for a wild new battle against technology as they try to make a difference in young Bonnie's life. Another highly successful Disney property, Moana, will also take the spotlight with a new look at the live-action remake, which brings back Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the demigod Maui.

The studio may also highlight new material from The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will feature Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.