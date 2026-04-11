Avengers: Doomsday Will Reportedly Have A Big Week With Disney’s CinemaCon Showcase

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday appears set for a major week, as Disney prepares a showcase at CinemaCon 2026. Expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year, Doomsday has not had much new material in its promotional tour since its initial big push in December and January. Now, that may be on its way to changing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney will have a big presence at CinemaCon 2026, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Monday, April 13, to Thursday, April 16. This convention is the world's largest annual gathering of the global motion picture industry, where studios showcase exclusive movie footage, and exhibitors learn about new theater technologies and marketing strategies.

Noting how Disney has historically relied on movie footage rather than actor and director speeches at CinemaCon, the studio is expected to hold nothing back this year. Along with new information on 20th Century Entertainment's The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Pixar's Toy Story 5, Marvel Studios is expected to deliver a big promotional moment for Doomsday, which is one of only two MCU movies being released this year; the other is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a collaboration between Disney and Sony Pictures.

Disney's presentation at CinemaCon 2026 is scheduled to run from 2:30 to 4:30 PT on Thursday, April 16. Considering the size of Marvel Studios' presence, the team could confirm new cast members for Doomsday or even reveal a new trailer, as Disney has done for the MCU in past years at CinemaCon.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third movie released in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. At least 30 MCU and Marvel veterans are in this movie's cast, which will pit the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for the fate of the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18.

What To Expect From Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon 2026

Marvel Studios

After four trailers for Doomsday were released in late 2025 and early 2026, many hope that Marvel will show off more new footage from the movie at CinemaCon. There is also hope that this footage will showcase the movie's main cast, whether they have been officially announced or revealed for the first time at CinemaCon.

One of the biggest question marks is when viewers will get their first look at Downey as Doom, as this movie marks his first Marvel appearance since Tony Stark's death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. A few promotional images teased his costume and powers, but his on-screen appearance will be a defining moment for the Multiverse Saga.

Additionally, there is a slim chance that Marvel may offer its first teases for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to begin production in June 2026. Considering this film could outdo Doomsday in scale, Marvel may have a chance to break the internet with any official news about it during a presentation.