DC Studios Will Revive a Failed Arrowverse Romance In 2026

DC Studios will fully embrace an Arrowverse romance in 2026 that didn't live up to fan expectations when first showcased on the small screen. The Arrowverse has had its fair share of failed romances, including Kendra Saunders and Ray Palmer from DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Alex Danvers and Maggie Sawyer in Supergirl, and the brief romantic tension between Barry Allen and Felicity Smoak. These romances often suffered from the "CW soap opera" syndrome: infusing shows with love triangles for ratings, having characters change to fit plots across seasons, and having heroes' personal lives clash with superhero duties in contrived ways.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3, a show under the DC Studios branding for the latest season, is officially doubling down on one of its most charming new dynamics first introduced in the previous season: the budding romance between Jimmy Olsen and Kara Zor-El. What started as an unlikely friendship in Season 2 will fully develop into something more in Season 3, as teased in the trailer and in press reviews.

Adult Swim

Interestingly, My Adventures with Superman's full embrace of Jimmy Olsen and Kara Zor-El's romance serves as a deliberate do-over of one of the Arrowverse's failed romances (and earliest missed opportunities) involving Melissa Benoist's Kara Danvers and Mechad Brooks' James Olsen in Supergirl Seasons 1 and 2.

In Season 1, the instant mutual attraction between James and Kara was chronicled, showing how they bond over shared values, have flirty moments, and even kiss. It also featured a brief love triangle with James' ex, Lucy Lane, that initially added tension, but they finally started dating early in Season 2.

The CW

One of the core reasons why the romance between Kara and Jimmy failed in the Arrowverse is the show's sudden reversal of their relationship.

Kara abruptly decided that they're "better as friends" after building up the romance, citing changed feelings. Many felt it was rushed due to underdeveloped chemistry, and some noted it lacked a compelling arc to continue.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is widely expected to change that by offering a much better portrayal of Kara and Jimmy's will-they-or-won't-they dynamic leading up to a full-blown romance.

The DC Studios series is giving the pair the thoughtful, charming treatment that the Arrowverse's version never fully delivered. By leaning into animation's strengths and stronger writing, My Adventures has the chance to turn a once-rushed live-action pairing into one of the show's endearing dynamics.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 arrives on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 13.

How My Adventures with Superman Can Deliver a Different Take on Supergirl's Romance

Adult Swim

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is positioned to succeed where the Arrowverse stumbled with Supergirl's love life, specifically by giving the character's dynamic with Jimmy Olsen the thematic depth it deserves.

While the series reimagined the pair as genuine peers in the same youthful, optimistic friend group at the start of Season 2, the core relationship builds slowly and organically as Season 3 begins. It's worth noting that Jimmy proved he genuinely cared for Kara in Season 2, from saving her during their first meeting to seeing the "real" her even under Brainiac's influence, and defending her humanity.

Jimmy is expected to grapple with feelings of inadequacy in the presence of a superhero, while Kara continues to navigate life on Earth and her status as a protector. My Adventures with Superman has the chance to make the dynamic stand out from the Arrowverse by giving each other room to grow while still allowing them to support one another amid their respective struggles.

All in all, My Adventures with Superman isn't just repeating an old Arrowverse idea; instead, it is improving it in ways that could elevate Jimmy and Kara as one of the charming superhero couples in DC Studios animation.