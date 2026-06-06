My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Poster Celebrates 6 Main Characters

The poster for My Adventures with Superman outlines the major players in Season 3. The HBO Max animated series is an anime-inspired take on Superman's younger years as he establishes himself as Metropolis' hero and uncovers his origins. The third season of the hit cartoon is releasing on HBO Max on June 14, and six DC characters are in the limelight..

My Adventures with Superman's upcoming season will arrive almost two years after Season 2, and fans have been eagerly awaiting what's next following the arrival of Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. Additionally, Season 3 is somewhat inspired by the Reign of the Supermen comic arc, which sets up an exciting next season.

The official poster for Season 3 of My Adventures with Superman features several characters reflected in a broken pane of glass, shattered by a bold new villain, setting up a dangerous season ahead.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Reveals Its Main Characters

Superman

Warner Bros. Animation

It should come as no surprise that Superman is prominently featured on the My Adventures with Superman poster, sitting front and center, even though he's not the largest character.

The Metropolis hero (voiced by Jack Quiad) has faced his share of challenges in his early years as Superman, whether it's the unexpected return of his cousin, defeating Brainiac, or balancing his relationship with Lois Lane. In Season 3, the character is contemplating settling down, until all hell breaks loose in the form of Cyborg Superman.

Lois Lane

Warner Bros. Animation

Lois Lane (Alice Lee) is the Daily Planet's star reporter who has built a career off high-profile interviews with Superman, and has since discovered his true identity. The investigative reporter had to put everything on the line in order to break Superman free of Brainiac's control in Season 2, and as a result, Clark and Lois are in a better place in their relationship than ever, though they will face new challenges in Season 3.

Lois is featured in the corner of My Adventures with Superman Season 3's poster, alongside fellow Daily Planet employee Jimmy Olsen.

Jimmy Olsen

Warner Bros. Animation

The Superman trio wouldn't be complete without the lovable photographer Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid). Jimmy became a celebrity in Season 2 after he helped warn the world of Brianiac's attack, and he will be adjusting to that new status in Season 3.

On top of that, Jimmy spent some time bonding with Clark's cousin, Kara, in Season 2 after she'd arrived on Earth, and their relationship may go in a new direction in My Adventures with Superman Season 3 as the Superman trio adds a new member to the mix.

Supergirl

Warner Bros. Animation

This Supergirl (Kiana Madeira) is a bit different from the one making her live-action debut in DC Studios' Supergirl, but Kara Zor-El is one of the main characters making up My Adventures with Superman Season 3.

After reckoning with Brainiac's mind control and her heritage in Season 2, Season 3 of My Adventures with Superman introduces new challenges for Kara as she adapts to life on Earth and works out how to be a hero alongside Superman.

Lex Luthor

Warner Bros. Animation

After starting out on his journey in My Adventures with Superman as an arrogant assistant named Alex (Max Mittelman), he completes his transformation in Season 2 of the animated show, embracing the Lex Luthor name and establishing LexCorp.

The Season 3 poster confirms a long-awaited change for Lex as the character shaves his hair to take on his iconic comic book look. Lex will have far more power in My Adventures with Superman Season 3 than in previous ones, meaning he'll also be a bigger problem for Superman.

Cyborg Superman

Warner Bros. Animation

Taking up the most space on My Adventures with Superman Season 3's poster is the new major villain: Cyborg Superman, who will come in and upend Superman's world in the new season.

Hank Henshaw was featured briefly in My Adventures with Superman Season 2, but he's undergone a significant transformation in Season 3 to become the new major villain Cyborg Superman. In the teaser trailer, Cyborg Superman taunts Superman, calling him "faster," "stronger," and "better" than the original, setting him up as one of Superman's most significant threats in the show to date.