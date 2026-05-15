DC Studios Reveals First Look at Supergirl’s 2nd 2026 Design Change

Supergirl will be seen in multiple costumes in 2026 as DC Studios reveals the character's second brand-new look. Superman's crime-fighting cousin is preparing for her solo DCU movie, Supergirl, on June 26, but before that, she'll also be featured in the third season of My Adventures with Superman. The animated DC Studios show will release its new season on June 14, and Supergirl is playing a big part in it following her debut in Season 2.

The first trailer for My Adventures with Superman Season 3 has debuted Kara Zor-El's new suit, which has been redesigned since fans last saw her in Season 2. This comes only weeks ahead of Supergirl's big screen debut in theatres, which also features a redesigned look for the character since her appearance in Superman. While the suits are different, they are appropriate for the characters in each project.

First Look at Official New Supergirl Designs

My Adventures with Superman

While coming from Warner Bros. Animation, the style of My Adventures with Superman is heavily anime-inspired and takes some liberties with the costumes of the classic DC characters. Supergirl's look in Season 3 still resembles her classic design, though with a few adjustments.

She is shown wearing a thick red cape that loops around her neck, a body suit patterned in different shades of blue, red shoulder pads, and a multi-layered red skirt. This iteration of Supergirl also has a more intentional hairstyle, with long bangs and a shorter, shaggier haircut.

DC Studios

This design differs from the suits Supergirl is seen wearing in My Adventures with Superman Season 2, which previously omitted the red skirt entirely.

DC Studios

My Adventures with Superman saw Kara wear multiple suits outside of her more traditional blue-and-red look. When Superman and Supergirl first meet in the show, Supergirl dons a black-and-red armored suit to fight in, which is again vastly different from her look in Season 3.

DC Studios

While Season 3 Kara's look is much more synonymous with her typical comic book design, it's still slightly different from the suit that Milly Alcock has donned as Supergirl in the live-action DCU.

Supergirl (2026)

Kara's brief appearance at the end of Superman was the debut of the Supergirl suit in the DCU, and showed the Kryptonian hero wearing a brown overcoat over her battered blue-and-red suit. Kara's suit is very similar in design to that of her cousin's in the live-action movie, but her character keeps the red skirt and gold belt that are synonymous with her comic design.

DC Studios

This outfit will shift again slightly in Supergirl, which is being released only a few weeks after My Adventures with Superman. This costume, minus the coat, is only slightly shifted from the Superman look, with more emphasis placed on Kara's gold belt.

It still differs significantly from the My Adventures with Superman design, however, with the animated character wearing a highly stylized, armored, geometric-patterned suit and a bulkier cape, while Alcock's character has a simpler, streamlined look, likely to suit the practicalities of filming.

DC Studios

Supergirl is making two major appearances in DC Studios projects within weeks of each other in 2026, although the characters are definitely different. Alcock's Supergirl is based on the Woman of Tomorrow version of the character, and the movie follows her on a journey to rediscover her heroism.

Meanwhile, Supergirl in My Adventures with Superman was brainwashed by Brainiac and thus arrived on Earth with no prior knowledge of the planet. She is curious and fascinated with human customs, and follows a much more fish-out-of-water story than the DCU's live-action version.

Supergirl's time in the DCU is only just beginning, and it remains to be seen in what other ways her outfit may evolve in the coming years.