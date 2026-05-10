DC Confirms 3 New Movies & TV Shows Releasing In June 2026 (Superman, Batman & More)

A trio of major DC Studios movies and TV shows is on its way to release as June 2026 approaches. Still early into the slate for co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DC Universe is slowly expanding with new characters and stories after kicking off in December 2024.

DC Studios has three major movie and TV titles set for release in theaters and on HBO Max in June 2026. This will start off with Season 3 of the animated My Adventures with Superman series, which premieres first on Adult Swim before moving to HBO Max on June 13.

This series will bring back Jack Quaid's Superman alongside Alice Lee's Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid's Jimmy Olsen. This season is inspired by the Reign of the Supermen storyline from DC Comics, in which Clark Kent encounters multiple imposter Supermen (Cyborg Superman, Superboy, Steel) while settling down with Lois and dealing with Lex Luthor's rise.

Another Superman-adjacent addition to the mainline DC Universe will be Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, which debuts on June 26. Led by House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, the cast also includes Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, and former Aquaman star Jason Momoa as Lobo.

Inspired by Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow run from the comics, this story will pick up with Kara celebrating her 23rd birthday before finding the young Ruthye on her own. Ruthye is out for revenge for her parents' deaths, and after Krypto the Super-Dog is put in danger, Supergirl goes on her own quest for vengeance.

DC Comics

Finally, DC will have a presence at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival from June 21 to June 27, when Batman: Knightfall Part 1 makes its debut. This will be the first entry in a multi-part story highlighting some of the most iconic Batman stories in DC Comics history.

While this movie is confirmed for a short 78-minute runtime, it will center on a story in which Bane breaks Batman's back, which was previously used for inspiration in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. The film is directed by DC regular Jeff Wamester, who also worked on Crisis on Infinite Earths, Justice League: Warworld, and Justice Society: World War II.

Elsewhere in 2026, DC Studios will also deliver Lanterns on August 16 on HBO Max and Clayface on October 23 in theaters.

DC Studios' Future With Movies & TV

While three new DCU projects and more from the wider DC universe will be released this year, the blue brand shows no signs of slowing down.

Most prominently, James Gunn will be back in the director's chair for the sequel to 2025's Superman, Man of Tomorrow, which soars into theaters on July 9, 2027. This film will feature David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor being forced into a partnership to take down the scariest threat in the DCU yet, Brainiac.

Outside the mainline DCU, Matt Reeves will finally continue his Caped Crusader story with The Batman - Part II. Bringing back Robert Pattinson's Batman, story details have not been confirmed, but the cast will add more firepower with the additions of MCU veterans Scarlett Johansson (role undisclosed) and Sebastian Stan (Harvey Dent).



Also in play for next year is Creature Commandos Season 2, focusing again on Task Force M after they kicked off the DCU's Chapter 1 slate in December 2024. Meanwhile, DC has plans for projects centered on Wonder Woman, Booster Gold, Swamp Thing, and more as the franchise continues to evolve and add new stories.