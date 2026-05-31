The 8 Upcoming Marvel & DC Sequel Movies Now On the Way

Multiple sequels to some of the biggest Marvel and DC movies are scheduled for release in theaters over the next couple of years. While Marvel Studios is reaching a cinematic climax near the end of the Multiverse Saga, DC Studios is still early in its release slate, having unveiled only a few movies and TV shows thus far.

Marvel Studios and DC Studios have eight combined sequel movies set for release in theaters. While most movies have release dates nailed down, some are still too early in development, with production yet to start on the next chapters in these universes.

All 8 Marvel & DC Sequels Set To Be Released

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

Sony Pictures

This year, Tom Holland will return to the spotlight as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his fourth solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU. Also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo, this film will show Peter figuring out his life in a world that does not know he exists, as a horde of new villains and heroes is introduced.

Along with the movie's first trailer, Sony Pictures also shared a new look at the movie at CinemaCon 2026, showing Peter's reunion with his ex-girlfriend MJ and his former best friend Ned Leeds. This clip teased Ned's mission to uncover Spider-Man's identity after the hero saved Ned and his friends' lives so many times, setting the stage for an intriguing investigation as a subplot alongside Spider-Man's superhero action.

Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Marvel Studios

Later this year, Marvel Studios will deliver what should be the biggest superhero movie in history, Avengers: Doosmday. Led by Robert Downey Jr. in his MCU return, this time playing Doctor Doom, dozens of stars from Marvel Studios and past Marvel movies will join forces in a battle for the survival of the multiverse.

Four trailers have been released for Doomsday, centered on Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, the Wakandans, and the Fantastic Four. While fans know little about this film's plot, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have planned one of the most epic stories in comic book movie history.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 18, 2027)

Sony Animation

Nearly a decade after this franchise kicked off in 2018, Sony Animation will complete an exciting trilogy of stories in 2027's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Starring Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld (along with an impressive list of supporting stars), this film will show Miles Morales' next chapter as he tries to escape captivity on Earth-42 and save his family and his universe.

While viewers are still waiting for the first trailer, Sony shared new information about the film at CinemaCon 2026, highlighting the opening moments of the story between the two versions of Miles Morales. A public look at footage from this movie is not expected to debut for most of this year, but it will help set up an epic ending to this animated story as the fate of the multiverse hangs in the balance.

Man of Tomorrow (July 9, 2027)

DC Comics

On the DC side of the superhero movie world, DC Studios will deliver its first movie sequel next year with the release of Man of Tomorrow. Directed and written by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, this will be the official sequel to 2025's Superman, bringing in David Corenswet (Superman), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Lars Eidinger (Brainiac), and more for its massive cast.

The story will show Superman and Lex Luthor as unlikely partners, forced to team up to stop an even bigger threat when Brainiac enters the picture (a big departure from past Superman movie villains). While story details are still under wraps, the sequel begins shooting in late April 2025 before it hits theaters on July 9, 2027.

The Batman Part II (October 1, 2027)

DC Studios

After five long years, DC Studios will finally return to director Matt Reeves' Batman universe with the release of The Batman - Part II on October 1, 2027. Adding to the story told in 2022's The Batman, Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight alongside Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and MCU regulars Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan are also set to take on roles in the movie (Stan is expected to play Harvey Dent).

While story details are still being hidden, Bruce Wayne will handle the fallout from the Riddler's attacks in the first movie, which left Gotham flooded and in ruins. The story from HBO Max's The Penguin may also affect this new sequel.

Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)

Marvel Studios

After Avengers: Doomsday comes this year, Marvel Studios will close out the Multiverse Saga with what could be the biggest superhero movie ever, Avengers: Secret Wars. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, this sequel will bring back Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, and its cast is expected to feature even more big names than Doomsday does, spanning Marvel history when it is released on December 17, 2027.

Plot details are still unclear, but this story is expected to at least resemble its comic inspiration, which shows countless heroes thrown into Battleworld after it is created by Doom and the Beyonder. This could also come with a plot to destroy the entire Multiverse, and it is expected to tie closely to what happens in Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

Currently standing without an official release date, Marvel Studios is in early development on a third Black Panther movie, directed and written by Ryan Coogler. Marking the first new chapter since 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, story details for the threequel have not been confirmed; many predict the film will be released in theaters in July 2028.

Letitia Wright's Shuri and Winston Duke's M'Baku are expected to reprise their roles in this movie. Additionally, Oscar-winner Denzel Washington confirmed he will play an undisclosed role in Black Panther 3, and the rest of the cast and plot are still being pulled together.

Marvel Studios

While Marvel Studios has not announced development or a release date for a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, the studio publicly discussed wanting it to happen for years. Fans hope to see Destin Daniel Cretton return as director, and stars like Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Awkwafina (Katy) are expected to return as well.

There is no timeframe for Shang-Chi 2 to go into production or be released, but the hope is that it might hit theaters in 2029.