Spider-Verse 3 Confirmed to Feature 6 MCU Actors

Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Spider-Verse 3) will feature the talents of the MCU's finest in its voice cast. Finally set to make its way to theaters in 2027, Beyond the Spider-Verse will complete a thrilling trilogy of animated stories centered on the young Miles Morales. This adventure is filled with fan-favorite web-slingers and other heroes from the comics, and some of the biggest names in the movie industry help bring them to life.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature performances by six actors with credits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with major names from the last two movies, like Shameik Moore, Nicolas Cage, and Jake Johnson, veterans from the MCU are also scattered across this spider-centic story. While almost none of them play the same roles that they do for Marvel Studios, they showcase their talents in new roles that are pivotal for Sony's highly successful trilogy.

Every MCU Star's Role in Spider-Verse 3

Hailee Steinfeld

Outside of Shameik Moore's Miles Morales, the next-biggest character in the Spider-Verse trilogy is Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy. Playing the leading role in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the former Spider Society member will return for Spider-Verse 3, as will her relationship with Miles Morales.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld made her MCU debut in 2021, delivering her take on the young archer Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series on Disney+. She later returned to the role in the final scene of 2023's The Marvels, and she is expected to be a potential leader of the Young Avengers when they eventually assemble in the MCU.

Oscar Isaac

One of Across the Spider-Verse's most powerful villains is Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, who will be back with a vengeance in Beyond the Spider-Verse. Serving as a powerful member of the Spider Society, Miguel is one of Miles' biggest antagonistic figures in this series. Spider-Verse 3 will pick up with him in pursuit of the young web-slinger, hoping to prevent him from destroying the multiverse.

One year before his Spider-Verse debut, Isaac officially joined the MCU by playing Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and other alters in the Moon Knight Disney+ series. Spector is a former mercenary who forms a partnership with Khonshu, the Moon God, becoming his avatar and fighting for vengeance and justice on behalf of those who need it most.

Karan Soni

Across the Spider-Verse brought Karan Soni into the cast for his first voiceover credit as Pavitr Prabhakar, more commonly known as Spider-Man India. Coming from Earth-50101, this version of the web-slinger is close to Gwen Stacy, and he will be back in the sequel as he tries to save Miles Morales from Spider-Man 2099 and others.

Meanwhile, after starring in the first two Deadpool movies, Soni reprised his classic role as Dopinder in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. While he only had a minor role, he reunited with Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and joked about finding a pair of AirPods in his taxi after a passenger lost them.

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry plays an important role in both Spider-Verse movies as NYPD officer Jefferson Davis, Miles Morales' father. Still unaware of his son's secret identity as Spider-Man, Jefferson is about to be promoted to PDNY Captain in Spider-Verse 3, putting him in danger of being killed in a canon event.

Henry made his first MCU appearance in 2021's Eternals as Phastos, the team's expert in technology. Also featured in the first same-sex kiss scene in MCU history, Phastos showcased his technological genius often, even creating the devices the team used at the end of the film to stop the birth of the Celestial, Tiamut.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya brings the "cool" factor to the Spider-Verse franchise through his role as Hobie Brown, better known as Spider-Punk. Famous for his love of chaos and anarchy, Hobie also formed a close relationship with Gwen Stacy during Gwen and Miles' time apart from each other. He also quits the Spider Society in Across the Spider-Verse's later moments after helping Miles escape custody.

Five years earlier, Kaluuya made his first appearance in the MCU under director Ryan Coogler in 2018's Black Panther, playing the Border Tribe's W'Kabi. Married to Danai Gurira's Okoye, W'Kabi eventually led his tribe into civil war against the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, causing massive unrest in Wakanda.

Marvin Jones III

Only playing a minor role in Into the Spider-Verse, Marvin Jones III (also known as Krondon) played the classic Spider-Man villain Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone. Acting as the head of security for Wilson Fisk, Tombstone has impenetrable skin, making him almost impossible to injure and giving him extraordinary strength and power.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures later made history for Tombstone by casting Jones III as the live-action Lonnie Lincoln, who will make his MCU debut in July in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While his place in the story is still a mystery, Jones III will be only the second actor to play the same role for Sony in both animation and live-action.

Bonus: Mahershala Ali

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali played a pivotal role in the first two Spider-Verse movies, as he voiced Aaron Davis, Miles Morales' uncle. Revealed to be the Prowler before his death in the first movie, Across the Spider-Verse teased a new version of Aaron Davis on Earth-42, which has a version of Miles Morales who becomes the Prowler.

For almost seven years, Ali has also been publicly attached to the MCU, as he was announced to play Marvel Studios' version of Blade in July 2019. He has only appeared once in a voice cameo in 2021's Eternals, and his solo Blade movie is still expected to be developed, but updates on its production status have been few and far between for the last few years. As of writing, Blade does not have an official release timeframe, and it is not expected to arrive until Phase 7.