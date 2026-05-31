Netflix Omits 2 Major 'Stranger Things' Actors From Final Season's Emmys Campaign

Netflix notably left out two of Stranger Things' biggest actors from its Emmy consideration campaign for the show's fifth and final season, despite the actors having a significant amount of screentime and the rest of the main cast being included. Stranger Things finally came to an end at the end of 2025, and Netflix is trying to get the show's ensemble cast to be officially recognized at the 2026 Emmy Awards for their performances throughout the installment.

Since awards season is nearing, Netflix officially released its "For Your Consideration" campaign for Stranger Things Season 5. This essentially means that Netflix formally asked the Emmy Awards panel to look at actors' performances throughout the fifth and final season of the sci-fi show and consider nominating them for an acting award.

Netflix

While Netflix included nearly everyone from the main cast of Stranger Things Season 5, Steve Harrington actor Joe Keery and Jonathan Byers actor Charlie Heaton were left off the consideration list, meaning that Netflix isn't specifically asking the Emmys to recognize their performances in Stranger Things Season 5 during the awards ceremony.

Notably, they were the only main actors from the show who were a part of the main group not to be included in the consideration campaign.

For example, Netflix included Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) in consideration for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The streaming company also placed Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) on the consideration list for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbor (Jim Hopper), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel/Vecna) were included in those categories as well.

It is worth noting that none of the actors in Stranger Things are being considered for an award in a lead actor role due to the show having an ensemble cast. Essentially, since all of the actors have a similar amount of screen time, the focus is put on the group of actors and characters instead of one or two people, and they aren't considered leads.

Netflix

So, Keery and Heaton were the only characters from the main group of actors who were not included in Netflix's For Your Consideration campaign for Stranger Things Season 5. Netflix did not include a specific reason why they were not added to the list.

Will Stranger Things Season 5 Win Any Emmys?

Stranger Things has had a history of showing up at the Primetime Emmy Awards, as the show has been nominated multiple times throughout the years. Specifically, two actors have been nominated for acting awards, with Millie Bobby Brown being nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Season 2, Episode 3, and David Harbour for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Season 2, Episode 4.

Alongside those, the show has been nominated for five more Emmys throughout the years. However, it has never secured a win for any of them.

Stranger Things Season 5 wasn't necessarily received well by the fans. Many felt as though it was a lackluster conclusion for the hit series.

However, Netflix highlighted a lot of different departments for Season 5 to be considered for an Emmy award. Most likely, the show will at least be nominated for one award since it is so popular, but considering it has never won anything, it likely won't pull out a win this year either.

Ultimately, it is rather interesting that Joe Keery and Charlie Heaton weren't included in Netflix's For Your Consideration campaign. Neither actor gave a standout performance in the show's final season, but since the rest of the main cast was included, many would expect those two to be recognized as well.