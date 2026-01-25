New Stranger Things Concept Art Proves Vecna Almost Looked Way Better (Photos)

Official new Stranger Things concept art just proved that the Netflix show's main big bad, Vecna, almost looked way better and scarier. Stranger Things Season 4 introduced Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) as perhaps the most dangerous threat in the Netflix original series, as the Upside Down villain did not hesitate to kill some citizens from Hawkins to deliver a message. Vecna is designed as a monstrous humanoid that has remnants of the Upside Down, consisting of a noseless skull-face, clouded white eyes, and elongated hands embroiled with decayed flesh.

While Stranger Things Season 5 showcased a slight redesign for Vecna's face, official concept art from the Duffer Brothers-created series surfaced online (via Michael Maher Jr.'s website), showing Vecna's early design as a genuinely scary threat.

Maher said on his website that this look was "inspired by Nightmare on Elm Street and Hellraiser," which still retained some elements of the Upside Down. Vecna appears to have a hooded-like form in this early design, which makes the villain more menacing as it adds a mysterious vibe to the character.

Michael Maher Jr.

Another design showed Vecna having an almost vampire-like look in Stranger Things. As Maher noted on his website, he explained that he pitched this design for Vecna to show what the villain would look like if he were "rotting away" while being forced to live in the Upside Down.

Michael Maher Jr.

Vecna channeled his inner Xenomorph in this early design, as it somewhat resembles the human-Xenomorph hybrid seen at the end of 2024's Alien: Romulus.

Michael Maher Jr.

A full look at Vecna's early hooded design can also be seen in the wave of concept art, showing the Stranger Things big bad lurking in the shadows within the Upside Down.

Michael Maher Jr.

Vecna's final design in Stranger Things Season 4 showed the villain as having a pale chest patch (that resembles his final reminder that he was once human) and various vines attached to his back that he also used as weapons against his enemies.

Netflix

Meanwhile, in Stranger Things Season 5, Vecna has a more daunting design, which includes his heavily armored chest plating and an imposing left hand that completes his tree-like body.

Netflix

Here is a side-by-side comparison of Vecna's early design and the villain's final design. The final design reigns supreme because it serves as a natural link to the Upside Down while also showcasing a dominating form. However, many would agree that the early design is scarier because of its elaborate, terrifying elements.

Netflix

In Stranger Things lore, Vecna's original name is Henry Creel, whose powers originated from a glowing stone tied to the Mind Flayer and eventually corrupted him in the process. Vecna wreaked havoc in Netflix's original series throughout Seasons 4 and 5 before being eventually defeated by the combined effort of the Hawkins crew in the finale.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things ended its run with an emotional finale that premiered on Netflix on December 31, 2025.

Vecna's Early Design Made the Stranger Things Villain Look Monstrous

From the vampire-like look to the Alien-inspired design, early concept designs of Vecna from Stranger Things embraced the character's monstrous elements because they create an uneasy dread upon first look.

Still, some would agree that what made Vecna fascinating is the villain's human side, and making the big bad embrace his monstrosity would've completely diminished the character. As a result, it is understandable why the early designs didn't make the final cut.

There is a deeper meaning behind this choice because embracing Vecna's monster side meant that he would completely become a puppet of the Mind Flayer, depriving himself of his independence. The fact that Vecna's final design still retained some human elements serves as a reminder that there is still a slim chance of redemption for the villain, which makes the storytelling exciting because it kept fans guessing until the end.