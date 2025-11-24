Shang-Chi 2: Marvel Confirms the Sequel's Delay Has 1 Major Benefit

Shang-Chi 2's constant delays may be paining fans, but they also had a hidden benefit for two MCU Disney+ series. Just months after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic, director Destin Daniel Cretton was reported to be writing and directing a sequel. Four years on, there looks to be minimal progress, with Cretton working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Simu Liu still to reprise his MCU superhero in live-action. That long-awaited return will come next year in Avengers: Doomsday, while Marvel Animation has kept fans covered on Shang-Chi content in What If...? and Marvel Zombies.

During a recent interview with POC Culture, Marvel Zombies director Bryan Andrews revealed that, despite fan frustration surrounding Shang-Chi 2's delayed development, it did have a hidden benefit for his Marvel Animation roles.

Shang-Chi may not have set the box office alight, but its $432.2 million worldwide box office still landed in 2021's Top 10 highest grossers. Regardless, the movie was beloved with an "A" CinemaScore from audiences and a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, leaving fans eager for more of this new corner of the MCU.

First up, Andrews explained that the questions surrounding Shang-Chi's MCU absence were "why [they] put him" in What If...? Season 3, returning for a Wild West-infused romp with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop:

"...Everyone's like, ‘When the heck are we going to see Shang-Chi again,’ which is why we put him in Season 3 of What If and he was going to go into this."

Marvel Animation

As such, it appears Marvel was beyond aware of concerns surrounding Shang-Chi's lack of reappearance, opting to fill the void by giving Simu Liu's Phase 4 fan-favorite hero a bigger role in alternate reality animated projects.

Andrews also noted that including characters such as Shang-Chi, Katy, and Jimmy Woo in Marvel Zombies "made perfect sense" as the outbreak began in What If...? in San Francisco, where all three Asian icons reside:

And again, the classics, bringing in Jimmy Woo and all that stuff. And they're all in San Francisco and it made perfect sense, because in the episode we had in What If…?, we're kind of establishing that certain things got started in San Francisco. So it made total sense that some of those characters would be right there. We’re like, ‘Woo, we get to play with them.’ So, yeah. No, I dig them. And having them be a part of this was fantastic.”

Marvel Animation

As of now, there are no significant updates on Shang-Chi 2, with Liu fresh off filming Avengers 5 and Cretton still hard at work on Spider-Man 4. Nonetheless, Shang-Chi 2 is reportedly one of three sequels still in the works at Marvel Studios.

Why Shang-Chi 2's Delays Could Work In Its Favor

Marvel Studios

While Shang-Chi's post-debut absence has been unfortunate, the MCU's packed release schedule has simply left little room for a sequel. Even looking at the movies and Disney+ series that have come out across Phases 4, 5, and 6, it's tough to imagine any having room for the martial arts icon beyond a cameo.

Regardless, the Shang-Chi drought will be over soon, as Simu Liu has already filmed his scenes for Avengers: Doomsday, and most expect to see him back in Secret Wars. A rumor from The Cosmic Circus claimed Shang-Chi's role in the December 2026 ensemble will amount to a "bit of a comedic relief" and that he may "feel a bit out of place" in his first superhero team-up.

By all accounts, Shang-Chi 2 still appears to be moving forward at Marvel Studios, and Simu Liu looks more jacked and ready for it than ever. Fans can only hope the project starts going full steam ahead as part of Phase 7, where it could land in one of 2028's untitled MCU movie release dates after Avengers: Secret Wars.

In many ways, Shang-Chi 2's delays may actually work in its favor. For one, the years that have passed since The Legend of the Ten Rings will only make the martial arts talents more refined and epic. Additionally, his role in the Avengers 5, which is sure to gross well over $1.5 billion and reach a massive audience, ought to further the character's ever-growing popularity and bolster his sequel box office.